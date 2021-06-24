Japan's vaccination rollout reaches daily rate of 1 mil

Japan's daily rate of coronavirus vaccinations has reached a crucial milestone of 1 million, government data showed on Wednesday, as authorities scramble to recover lost time in inoculating the population.
The figure is a critical threshold set by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to ensure that the nation's sizeable elderly population is covered by the end of July, and all adults by November.
As the campaign has gained momentum, with vaccination sites opening at workplaces on Monday, the latest cabinet office figures show 1,013,061 doses injected on June 14, and just under 1 million on each of the three subsequent days.
Just 18% of a population of 125 million has got at least one dose, a Reuters tracker shows, for the lowest level among major economies, with one month remaining until the start of the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, an event delayed by the pandemic.
The vaccination campaign began in mid-February, trailing most large economies, and initially hampered by scarce supplies of imported doses. But even as shipments increased, shortages of medical staff and logistics hurdles became acute.
To speed things up, the government opened massive vaccination centers operated by the defense ministry and relaxed rules on recipients and those allowed to inject them.© Thomson Reuters 2021.
snowymountainhell
Can this be true? - Will wait for the more knowledgeable to tell us “yes” or “no”.
theResident
Looking forward to the many, many negative comments from the normal people on this topic. Entirely predictable. I can pretty much tell you who is going to say what.
It's been slow. It's been late, but here we are. Plenty of vaccine stocks. Plenty of people allowed to inject us. Vouchers turning up in people's mailboxes en masse. Workplace vaccination picking up at pace.
So, go ahead, pick the whole process apart but Japan is catching up finally.
Spare me the Olympic bashing too. That's on a different post.
Asiaman7
Japan has truly upped its vaccination pace, hasn’t it? According to Reuters, “during the last week reported, Japan averaged about 1.1 million vaccinations each day.” The continually updated data released by the Prime Minister’s Office will likely indicate that the nation first surpassed the 1 million daily dose threshold on 9 June — two weeks ago (earlier than reported above). And according to NHK, the data from the Prime Minister’s Office data does not include people “vaccinated at their workplaces or elsewhere.” So the real vaccination pace is actually far higher.
https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/countries-and-territories/japan/
https://www.kantei.go.jp/jp/headline/kansensho/vaccine.html
https://www3.nhk.or.jp/nhkworld/en/news/20210621_26/