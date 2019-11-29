Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Department store reviews plan for staff to wear menstruation badges after outcry

19 Comments
TOKYO

A Japanese department store is reconsidering a plan for employees to wear badges when they're menstruating, which was originally aimed at fostering sympathy among co-workers but triggered a public outcry.

The Daimaru Umeda department store in Osaka said on Thursday that it had hoped to encourage bonding by having menstruating staff wear a badge featuring an existing manga character named "Seiri Chan" - loosely translated as "Miss Period".

"We received many complaints from the public. Some of them concerned harassment, and that was definitely not our intention. We're reconsidering plans now," said a male executive who declined to be named. A spokesperson was not immediately available.

The backlash comes as cases of workplace harassment have come under the spotlight in Japan, amid a shrinking workforce and changing values about gender roles and work-life balance. Companies are increasingly and publicly being criticized for bullying and gender discrimination.

The Daimaru executive said the store had not intended to make the badge compulsory.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Discover central Japan

A travel guide to Mie, Aichi, Gifu and Nagano prefectures

Learn More

19 Comments
Login to comment

staff to wear menstruation badges after outcry

We're reconsidering plans now," said a male executive who declined to be named.

How many female executives do they have on board? So this things happened because solely all male execs decides what their female staff should do and wear?

-1 ( +2 / -3 )

This was proposed by a female employee but I'm sure people spin this as a misogyny thing.

https://www.j-cast.com/kaisha/2019/11/28373789.html

「生理に対する理解を深めたい」と、若手女性社員から提案され、このフロアで働く女性従業員に生理バッチを提供した。

"'I want to promote people's unserstanging of menstruation' said a female employee." (translated by me)

4 ( +5 / -1 )

The Daimaru Umeda department store in Osaka said on Thursday that it had hoped to encourage bonding by having menstruating staff wear a badge featuring an existing manga character named "Seiri Chan" - loosely translated as "Miss Period".

I wonder why they would decide to not go through with this policy that was clearly thought up by the women on the fully female management of the store. You know, because this isn't an idea men would ever come up with.

 

 

...right?

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Sakurasuki, what sprang to my mind also on reading this!

1 ( +1 / -0 )

sakurasuki

 So this things happened because solely all male execs decides what their female staff should do and wear?

No. Actually the opposite. A female employee sugessted this badge in the first place.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

One suggestion from single female employee is enough to convince male executives to do this for all employee?

2 ( +2 / -0 )

This move was mostly welcomed by female employees in Daimaru.

https://www.j-cast.com/kaisha/2019/11/28373789.html

 女性従業員たちからも、

「生理の話を職場の人とできるようになったことが大きな一歩だと思う」

「同性同士で話すことで、ポジティブな雰囲気で盛り上がれた」

とおおむね賛同の意見が多いという。大丸側は今後、お客さんの反応などを見て継続するかどうか検討する予定だ。

But hey this is mysoginy because some outcry in the intternet.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

https://www.j-cast.com/kaisha/2019/11/28373789.html

女性従業員約500人が任意でバッジを付けている。もちろん任意だから、付ける、付けないは本人の自由だ。

This badge is not mandatory. Its totally up to each to wear one.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

This was proposed by a female employee but I'm sure people spin this as a misogyny thing.

I'm not finding anything in the Japanese news to say it was proposed by a female employee. The text you posted was a female employee talking about the plan, it didn't say she was the one who proposed it.

Translation of your text:

「生理に対する理解を深めたい」と、若手女性社員から提案され

"I want people to have a better understanding of menstruation" suggested a young female employee"

And none of these stories say it was proposed by a female:

https://headlines.yahoo.co.jp/article?a=20191125-00010008-jisin-soci

https://www.asahi.com/articles/ASMCW752DMCWPTIL036.html

https://mainichi.jp/articles/20191128/k00/00m/040/197000c

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Strangerland

若手女性社員から提案され、このフロアで働く女性従業員に生理バッチを提供した。

Sorry, maybe my translation was off. you should reas the whole paraglaph,

「スッキリ」の取材に応じた今津貴博店長によると、導入のきっかけは11月22日、「女性のリズムに寄り添う新ゾーン」として5階にオープンした最新の生理用品などを扱う売り場だ。「生理に対する理解を深めたい」と、若手女性社員から提案され、このフロアで働く女性従業員に生理バッチを提供した。

若手女性社員から提案され

So yeah. This badge was clearly poroposed by a female employee, if we believe Sukkiri.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Strangerland

Keep in mind "提案" is "propose" as in "propose the plan", not as in "propose that she thinks..."

1 ( +1 / -0 )

I'm Japanese native. you can see if you see my comment history.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

This move was mostly welcomed by female employees in Daimaru.

Your quote does not support the above assertion:

 女性従業員たちからも、

「生理の話を職場の人とできるようになったことが大きな一歩だと思う」

「同性同士で話すことで、ポジティブな雰囲気で盛り上がれた」

とおおむね賛同の意見が多いという。大丸側は今後、お客さんの反応などを見て継続するかどうか検討する予定だ。

Female members also stated things like "I think being able to discuss menstruation at the work place is a big step"

"Being able to speak with other members of my sex got me excited about the atmosphere"

Many other comments are said to have been similar. Daimaru has said that due to opposition from customers, they intend to decide whether or not to continue.

 

It just says female employees had some good comments. There is no breakdown on how many of them thought it was a good idea, or what the breakdown was on those who thought it was a good idea vs. those who didn't.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Keep in mind "提案" is "propose" as in "propose the plan", not as in "propose that she thinks..."

That's one meaning of the word, but is incorrect in this context. In this context it means more to offer an opinion.

Again, your quote does not say it was proposed by that employee, it only gave that female employee's comments.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

I'm Japanese native. you can see if you see my comment history.

Many people are not so good at comprehending their own language. And people are usually better at translating into their native language than the foreign - that would appear to be the case here.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

提供：

holdout

input（情報・アドバイス・アイデア・意見などの）

offer

proffer

provision

tender

提供された情報

provided information

提供された情報によれば

according to the information provided

提供された表向きの理由

official reason given

https://eow.alc.co.jp/search?q=%e6%8f%90%e4%be%9b&ref=sa

提供 has a much wider range of meaning than simply a proposal.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Strangerland

That's one meaning of the word, but is incorrect in this context. In this context it means more to offer an opinion.

No, Its absolutely correct in this context. As a Japanese native I can tell. In japanese many words are omitted, but by in this context "提案" is about the badge plan, not about previous "生理に対する理解を深めたい" sentence.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Strangerland, another source tells a female employee proposed the plan.

https://nlab.itmedia.co.jp/nl/articles/1911/22/news124.html

販売促進部の女性社員が「生理のときはこのピンバッジを胸につけることを提案します」

0 ( +0 / -0 )

No, Its absolutely correct in this context. As a Japanese native I can tell. In japanese many words are omitted, but by in this context "提案" is about the badge plan, not about previous "生理に対する理解を深めたい" sentence.

Well, I'm a second language speaker, so I'm willing to accept I may be wrong. So I just asked my wife to read it and tell me what she thought it meant.

She told me this is what the girl said. I then asked, ok, but it's using 提供, does this mean it was her idea?

"No, that's not what it says".

0 ( +0 / -0 )

What the actual? Why did anyone think this was a good idea?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

販売促進部の女性社員が「生理のときはこのピンバッジを胸につけることを提案します」

If this clear sentence doesn't convince you I dont know what can do.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

販売促進部の女性社員が「生理のときはこのピンバッジを胸につけることを提案します」

That says:

Female staff from the marketing department said "we propose that this badge worn on the chest when menstruating".

Again, it does not say that the idea came from females.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

If this clear sentence doesn't convince you I dont know what can do.

The sentence is clear that the woman proposes that the badge is worn on the chest. It does not refer to the plan overall.

You're the native speaker, that should be clear to you.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Whether it was the girl's idea or not, surely it was male executives who accepted the proposal? Does Daimaru Umeda have any female upper management capable of making such a decision?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Strangerland

Again, it does not say that the idea came from females.

IT DOES. Your translation is wrong because you used "we" but it should be "I". It's pletty clear.

If you read through the article you can see the reasons for the badge were very feminist.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

wear badges when they're menstruating, which was originally aimed at fostering sympathy among 

Only a man completely devoid of common sense could have come up with an idea like this. How did this idea even make it out of the planning stage? I would assume any company, especially a company in 2019, would have shot this idea down from the moment it was brought up.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

IT DOES. Your translation is wrong because you used "we" but it should be "I". It's pletty clear.

She's speaking as a representative of the marketing department, which is "we", not "I".

If you read through the article you can see the reasons for the badge were very feminist.

Maybe. Or maybe it's what men think feminism should look like.

I still haven't seen anything that says the idea came from female staff. Only the use of female staff to speak on it, which considering the topic makes sense don't you think?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

The sentence is clear that the woman proposes that the badge is worn on the chest. It does not refer to the plan overall.

Yes it refers to the plan overall. It's not like she's concernd about the location the badge resides. Chest or not is not importeant to her.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 48, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Nature

Zao Fox Village

GaijinPot Travel

Hot springs

Naruko Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Lifestyle

How A Professional Organizer Helped Me Declutter My Home In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Lifestyle

The Many Ways To Say ‘Woman’ in Japanese

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Reasons Japan is a Budget Traveler’s Dream Destination

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s Top 15 Winter Illuminations For 2019-2020

Savvy Tokyo