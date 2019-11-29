Department store reviews plan for staff to wear menstruation badges after outcry

A Japanese department store is reconsidering a plan for employees to wear badges when they're menstruating, which was originally aimed at fostering sympathy among co-workers but triggered a public outcry.
The Daimaru Umeda department store in Osaka said on Thursday that it had hoped to encourage bonding by having menstruating staff wear a badge featuring an existing manga character named "Seiri Chan" - loosely translated as "Miss Period".
"We received many complaints from the public. Some of them concerned harassment, and that was definitely not our intention. We're reconsidering plans now," said a male executive who declined to be named. A spokesperson was not immediately available.
The backlash comes as cases of workplace harassment have come under the spotlight in Japan, amid a shrinking workforce and changing values about gender roles and work-life balance. Companies are increasingly and publicly being criticized for bullying and gender discrimination.
The Daimaru executive said the store had not intended to make the badge compulsory.
sakurasuki
How many female executives do they have on board? So this things happened because solely all male execs decides what their female staff should do and wear?
hiragino4410
This was proposed by a female employee but I'm sure people spin this as a misogyny thing.
"'I want to promote people's unserstanging of menstruation' said a female employee." (translated by me)
Strangerland
I wonder why they would decide to not go through with this policy that was clearly thought up by the women on the fully female management of the store. You know, because this isn't an idea men would ever come up with.
...right?
englisc aspyrgend
Sakurasuki, what sprang to my mind also on reading this!
hiragino4410
No. Actually the opposite. A female employee sugessted this badge in the first place.
sakurasuki
One suggestion from single female employee is enough to convince male executives to do this for all employee?
hiragino4410
This move was mostly welcomed by female employees in Daimaru.
But hey this is mysoginy because some outcry in the intternet.
hiragino4410
This badge is not mandatory. Its totally up to each to wear one.
Strangerland
I'm not finding anything in the Japanese news to say it was proposed by a female employee. The text you posted was a female employee talking about the plan, it didn't say she was the one who proposed it.
Translation of your text:
"I want people to have a better understanding of menstruation" suggested a young female employee"
And none of these stories say it was proposed by a female:
hiragino4410
Strangerland
Sorry, maybe my translation was off. you should reas the whole paraglaph,
「若手女性社員から提案され」
So yeah. This badge was clearly poroposed by a female employee, if we believe Sukkiri.
hiragino4410
Keep in mind "提案" is "propose" as in "propose the plan", not as in "propose that she thinks..."
hiragino4410
I'm Japanese native. you can see if you see my comment history.
Strangerland
This move was mostly welcomed by female employees in Daimaru.
Your quote does not support the above assertion:
Female members also stated things like "I think being able to discuss menstruation at the work place is a big step"
"Being able to speak with other members of my sex got me excited about the atmosphere"
Many other comments are said to have been similar. Daimaru has said that due to opposition from customers, they intend to decide whether or not to continue.
It just says female employees had some good comments. There is no breakdown on how many of them thought it was a good idea, or what the breakdown was on those who thought it was a good idea vs. those who didn't.
Strangerland
That's one meaning of the word, but is incorrect in this context. In this context it means more to offer an opinion.
Again, your quote does not say it was proposed by that employee, it only gave that female employee's comments.
Strangerland
Many people are not so good at comprehending their own language. And people are usually better at translating into their native language than the foreign - that would appear to be the case here.
Strangerland
提供：
holdout
input（情報・アドバイス・アイデア・意見などの）
offer
proffer
provision
tender
提供された情報
provided information
提供された情報によれば
according to the information provided
提供された表向きの理由
official reason given
提供 has a much wider range of meaning than simply a proposal.
hiragino4410
No, Its absolutely correct in this context. As a Japanese native I can tell. In japanese many words are omitted, but by in this context "提案" is about the badge plan, not about previous "生理に対する理解を深めたい" sentence.
hiragino4410
Strangerland, another source tells a female employee proposed the plan.
Strangerland
Well, I'm a second language speaker, so I'm willing to accept I may be wrong. So I just asked my wife to read it and tell me what she thought it meant.
She told me this is what the girl said. I then asked, ok, but it's using 提供, does this mean it was her idea?
"No, that's not what it says".
gogogo
What the actual? Why did anyone think this was a good idea?
hiragino4410
If this clear sentence doesn't convince you I dont know what can do.
Strangerland
That says:
Female staff from the marketing department said "we propose that this badge worn on the chest when menstruating".
Again, it does not say that the idea came from females.
Strangerland
The sentence is clear that the woman proposes that the badge is worn on the chest. It does not refer to the plan overall.
You're the native speaker, that should be clear to you.
Alfie Noakes
Whether it was the girl's idea or not, surely it was male executives who accepted the proposal? Does Daimaru Umeda have any female upper management capable of making such a decision?
hiragino4410
IT DOES. Your translation is wrong because you used "we" but it should be "I". It's pletty clear.
If you read through the article you can see the reasons for the badge were very feminist.
JJ Jetplane
Only a man completely devoid of common sense could have come up with an idea like this. How did this idea even make it out of the planning stage? I would assume any company, especially a company in 2019, would have shot this idea down from the moment it was brought up.
Strangerland
She's speaking as a representative of the marketing department, which is "we", not "I".
Maybe. Or maybe it's what men think feminism should look like.
I still haven't seen anything that says the idea came from female staff. Only the use of female staff to speak on it, which considering the topic makes sense don't you think?
hiragino4410
Yes it refers to the plan overall. It's not like she's concernd about the location the badge resides. Chest or not is not importeant to her.