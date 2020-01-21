Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Crown Prince Fumihito and Crown Princess Kiko wave to well-wishers on Jan 2. Photo: REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
national

Gov't streamlines celebration for crown prince's ascension

0 Comments
TOKYO

The government decided Tuesday the outline of a ceremony in April for formally announcing Crown Prince Fumihito's rise to first in line to the Chrysanthemum Throne while reducing the number of banquets and simplifying their style compared with previous ascensions.

The 54-year-old became the crown prince after his elder brother, Emperor Naruhito, ascended to the throne on May 1, following the abdication of their father, former Emperor Akihito, on April 30, the first by a Japanese monarch in over 200 years.

The Rikkoshi no rei ceremony to be held on April 19 largely follows the style of the 1991 ceremony in which Emperor Naruhito proclaimed himself to be the crown prince.

But the number of court banquets to be held on April 21 will be reduced to two in a single day from the previous three in two days, and a buffet will be prepared instead of a seated style meal.

Among roughly 750 guests to be invited are Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, representatives from each of Japan's 47 prefectures and ambassadors to Japan.

During the ceremony, the crown prince will announce his new status and speak to the emperor and his wife Empress Masako in the Matsu no Ma stateroom.

After the emperor and the crown prince deliver speeches, Abe will offer a congratulatory message called yogoto. About 350 people are expected to be invited to the occasion.

The ceremony is regarded by the government as the last of the slew of ceremonies held for the historic imperial succession.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top things to do in Mie Prefecture

A guide to traveling in central Japan

Learn More

0 Comments
Login to comment

Again, using taxpayers money right? So maybe I should get an invitation too? I mean I pay taxes right?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 3

GaijinPot Blog

Festivals

Lake Shikotsu Ice Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

How to Talk About the Future in Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

7 Best Japanese Drugstore Mascaras

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Shrines & Temples

Amano Yasugawara Power Spot

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Setsubun: Get Ready For Japan’s Beloved Bean-Throwing Holiday

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For January 25-26

Savvy Tokyo