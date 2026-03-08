 Japan Today
Tourists at ski resort
A local police official (R) hands out safety brochures to foreign visitors at a ski resort in Hakuba, Nagano Prefecture, in January. Image: Kyodo
national

Japan struggles to curb foreigner backcountry ski rescue operations

NAGANO

Local authorities and resorts in Japan's winter destinations are struggling to prevent a surge of stranded foreign backcountry skiers and snowboarders, some of whom require rescue operations.

Japan's powder snow offers a smooth riding experience that draws overseas visitors. However, a lack of means to limit off-piste activity has forced local governments and resort operators to focus on raising awareness of the dangers and finding ways to track people who get lost.

As of late February, provisional figures from the prefectural governments of popular destinations such as Hokkaido and Nagano show that foreigners made up 80 percent of those stranded this season.

The consequences can be dire. On Jan 2, the police were called to assist an American man and woman in their 30s who had been skiing off-piste in the mountains of Hakuba, Nagano Prefecture. Though the man later descended on his own, the woman was caught in an avalanche and went missing.

At the Nozawa Onsen Snow Resort in Nagano Prefecture, the operator has posted warning signs at access points along the boundary of the resort, requiring skiers to pass through a gate when leaving the designated area. The signs warn in English and Japanese that skiers put their own lives at risk by going off trails.

"I want them to follow the rules as the areas do not fall under the resort's safety management and cannot be reached even by patrols," said resort manager Masayuki Ueno, stressing the need for skiers to be aware of the dangers.

Some are turning to the GPS tracking function of the winter sports app Yukiyama. The app's developer, Yukiyama Inc, has worked with a ski resort in Minakami, Gunma Prefecture, in eastern Japan, to improve its safety functions.

The company says it hopes to expand its partnerships with more ski resorts, utilizing the app functions that can identify skiers who have been stationary for a set period of time and share information with the police and other authorities in the event of an accident.

Yoko Yashiro at the Nagano prefectural government's mountain highlands tourism section said the lack of legal controls on backcountry skiing means all authorities can do is "continue promoting safety awareness."

"There are many people coming to places for the first time with no knowledge of the terrain or the quality of the snow," Yashiro said, urging people to be accompanied by experienced and knowledgeable guides.

