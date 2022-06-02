Japan study shows women more likely to get skin rash from Moderna shot

A study in Japan found that women were significantly more likely than men to develop rash-like side effects after a first dose of Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine.
The study of 5,893 participants between May and November last year showed that 22.4% of women developed delayed skin reactions after the first shot, compared to 5.1% of men.
The symptoms were mild and not considered a contraindication of the mRNA-based vaccine, according to the June 1 report in the Journal of the American Medical Association.
Delayed skin reactions, happening on or after six days from the shot, have been also reported as a rare adverse event in the United States and Europe, according to the authors from Tokyo's Self-Defense Forces Central Hospital.
But the incidences appear to be higher in Japan, they wrote, perhaps because of a higher awareness of such symptoms in the country. The greater likelihood among women may be due to differences in weight as well as hormonal and environmental factors, they said.
Moderna representatives in the United States and Japan did not immediately respond to a request for comment.© Thomson Reuters 2022.
4 Comments
Login to comment
Jexan
Yikes! There is still much to be learned about these vaccines.
FireyRei
Interesting. I have yet to hear of anyone getting an adverse reaction from any of the C-19 vaccines in my world: epicentre of the pandemic in Italy. Adverse reactions have been incredibly minimal.
BigYen
The symptoms were mild. It says so in the article. Quit with the panic-mongering.
Monty
Like I said already in many of my previous posts:
More and more strange things will come up about these vaccines in the future.
And currently, we hear almost every week something strange about this vaccine.
But here to the topic, I agree with BigYen, the symptoms are mild, so should not be a big problem.
Elvis is here
There should be a page devoted to all the deleted comments. Sorted into categories, I think it could make some great reading. The section entitled "Elvis" would be comedy gold.
Rodney
Why isn’t it banned?