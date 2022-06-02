Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Healthcare workers prepare doses of the Moderna coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine before administering them to staffers of Japan's supermarket group Aeon in Chiba
Health care workers prepare doses of the Moderna coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine before administering them to staffers of Japan's supermarket group Aeon at the company's shopping mall in Chiba. Photo: Reuters/KIM KYUNG-HOON
national

Japan study shows women more likely to get skin rash from Moderna shot

4 Comments
TOKYO

A study in Japan found that women were significantly more likely than men to develop rash-like side effects after a first dose of Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine.

The study of 5,893 participants between May and November last year showed that 22.4% of women developed delayed skin reactions after the first shot, compared to 5.1% of men.

The symptoms were mild and not considered a contraindication of the mRNA-based vaccine, according to the June 1 report in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

Delayed skin reactions, happening on or after six days from the shot, have been also reported as a rare adverse event in the United States and Europe, according to the authors from Tokyo's Self-Defense Forces Central Hospital.

But the incidences appear to be higher in Japan, they wrote, perhaps because of a higher awareness of such symptoms in the country. The greater likelihood among women may be due to differences in weight as well as hormonal and environmental factors, they said.

Moderna representatives in the United States and Japan did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

© Thomson Reuters 2022.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

4 Comments
Login to comment

Yikes! There is still much to be learned about these vaccines.

-3 ( +5 / -8 )

Interesting. I have yet to hear of anyone getting an adverse reaction from any of the C-19 vaccines in my world: epicentre of the pandemic in Italy. Adverse reactions have been incredibly minimal.

-2 ( +3 / -5 )

The symptoms were mild. It says so in the article. Quit with the panic-mongering.

0 ( +4 / -4 )

Like I said already in many of my previous posts:

More and more strange things will come up about these vaccines in the future.

And currently, we hear almost every week something strange about this vaccine.

But here to the topic, I agree with BigYen, the symptoms are mild, so should not be a big problem.

-2 ( +2 / -4 )

There should be a page devoted to all the deleted comments. Sorted into categories, I think it could make some great reading. The section entitled "Elvis" would be comedy gold.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Why isn’t it banned?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food & Drink

Healthy Japanese Sweets To Keep An Eye Out For If You’re On A Diet

Savvy Tokyo

Where to Buy Good Cheese in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: ‘When To End A Relationship?’

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 20

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Places in Japan You’ll Never Get to Visit Again

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Unmissable Things to Do in Fukuoka

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For May 30-Jun. 5

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 19

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Udon Gyoza

GaijinPot Blog

Foreigners Following Their Love of Gardening in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For May 23-29

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Recipe: Edamame Hummus

Savvy Tokyo