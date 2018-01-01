Japan studying SDF response to Korean Peninsula crisis

The Japanese government has begun discussing how the Self-Defense Forces would respond to a military conflict on the Korean Peninsula, government sources said, as North Korea continues its weapons program despite international condemnation.
The National Security Council will examine specific scenarios such as an inadvertent clash between North and South Korean forces, a U.S. pre-emptive strike on the North, an invasion of South Korea by the North, and a North Korean missile landing on Japanese soil, the sources said.
While Japan's Defense Ministry and other government offices are already studying possible responses by the SDF to such crises, the NSC, chaired by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, will lead discussions going forward, they said.
North Korea has continued with ballistic missile tests, claiming with the latest one in November that it is now capable of hitting anywhere in the United States with a nuclear warhead.
The United Nations responded by slapping the reclusive state with tougher economic sanctions that further limit its supply of oil and demanding the repatriation of North Koreans working abroad. U.S. President Donald Trump has labeled the country a "rogue state" and shown readiness to meet force with force.
According to the sources, Japan's NSC met on Dec 21 with Abe, his national security adviser Shotaro Yachi, and Katsutoshi Kawano, chief of the SDFs' Joint Staff, among the attendees.
They agreed to run simulations of "wartime" scenarios and discussed how many U.S. troops stationed outside of Japan could arrive as reinforcements. A participant was quoted as warning that North Korea could fire a ballistic missile tipped with a chemical warhead at Japan.
Through the discussions, the government is looking to work out what the SDF is legally permitted to do in specific scenarios of varying gravity.
For example, should Trump order a pre-emptive strike on North Korea, Pyongyang would be expected to launch a retaliatory attack against U.S. troops stationed in South Korea. If such a situation is deemed to lead to an attack on Japan, the SDF would be able to refuel U.S. aircraft and provide other support.
If the conflict escalates and the application of "collective self-defense" is justified, Japanese destroyers would be allowed to protect U.S. warships. Should Japan be directly attacked, the prime minister would be authorized to allow the SDF to use armed force.
The discussions will likely come into play as the government plans to review national defense programs in 2018. It has approved a record 5.19 trillion yen ($46 billion) draft defense budget for the fiscal year starting April, with plans to acquire a new missile defense system.© KYODO
Hachidori
Why? Is this why Abe wants to change the Constitution?The Japanese should mind their own business and let the Koreans fight among themselves. Unless their really want the same Koreans to come around and accuse Japan of killing their fellow countrymen and ask for reparations.
OssanAmerica
This is why the constitution needs to be revised. If Japan is attacked or drawn into conflict there will be no time to be arguing what's legal or not. No need for Japan to tie it's own hands in defending itself.
There is zero likelihood that North and South Korea will "fight among themselves". The current armistice is between North Korea and the UN Command.
gelendestrasse
Agreed, Japan has to have the constitutional clarity to be able to defend their allies without hand wringing about the constitution slowing them down.
Tokyo-Engr
@Ossan - thanks for pointing out this is not a conflict between North and South Korea. Korea was once a pawn used by the U.S.S.R. and U.S. after WW2. The country was ripped apart with families divided (i.e. left behind on one side of the 38th parallel or other).
The Korean people are the victims in this conflict and unfortunately one of the leaders has decided to create a hermit kingdom/dictatorship.
Although South Korea is positioned to take the brunt of the consequences of conflict the issue is between North Korea and the UN as stated above.
I am not into New Year predictions but my bet is that It is likely this issue will be resolved one way or another this year.
Schopenhauer
Abe hailed from Yamaguchi Prefecture (Choshu). Choshu group is known playing a big role in building an imperial army lead by Gen. Aritomo Yamagata. They are nationalists by nature and like wars.
BertieWooster
Between NK and the UN?
I don't think Kim is that bothered about the UN. His real beef is with the U.S. And to understand why that is, it's necessary to understand a few things:
https://www.vox.com/2015/8/3/9089913/north-korea-us-war-crime
minello7
The World is with you as long as article 9 remains unchanged in the constitution, if you revise the constitution your on your own. You haven't the man power to go it alone, you'll send your economy into a tailspin where there will be no recovery, your population is on the decline, and think about the human cost and destruction a conflict will bring. Dialogue is the only solution, however long it takes. America doesn't care about the Japanese people or its neighbors , corporate America only ever thinks about itself, because that's who runs America. Asia and its cultural ways are not understood by the West, plus look what happened in the middle east, look at the human suffering and damage the West did and is still doing over what, (oil control ?), is that what the Japanese political elite want to bring onto the Japanese people. The economic engine of Asia is a threat to corporate America, something they will never control. So just think hard Japan before you try to make changes to your peaceful constitution that has served you well for the last 70 plus years.