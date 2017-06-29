Japan studying ways to use cruise ships for Olympic accommodation

The Japanese government is exploring ways to use cruise ships in order to cope with accommodation shortages expected during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, government officials said Thursday.
Ministries and other central government offices involved in accommodation issues for the games joined hands with municipalities and cruise ship operators to begin assessing the feasibility of the "hotel ship" idea in a task force meeting held on Thursday.
High on the agenda are legal issues related to port calls and use of cruise ships as accommodation facilities for a fairly long period of time, the officials said, adding other topics being discussed in detail include customs duties on meals to be served in restaurants inside ships.
Accommodation shortages during the July 24-Aug 9 Olympics and the Aug 25-Sept 6 Paralympics have emerged as a major headache for both the public and private sectors, with the government aiming to boost the number of foreign visitors to 40 million in 2020.
According to officials with knowledge of accommodation issues during recent Olympics, cruise ships were used during the 2014 Winter Games in Sochi and 2016 Summer Games in Rio de Janeiro.
An official at the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism says Tokyo and Yokohama ports, which are capable of handling large-scale luxury cruise ships, are inevitably among top candidates for the "hotel ship" plan.© KYODO
gogogo
Perhaps allowing AirBnb without all the laws, permits and restrictions first?
nandakandamanda
They would have to keep those engines running to air-condition all the cabins in the harsh summer heat. Hate to think of the diesel plumes.
One good thing about the cancelled Tokyo Olympics of 1940 is that they were scheduled to start on 21 September, the beginning of a much more sensible season.
Cricky
So they didn't think of accomodation when putting their plan together, and now need to "study" how to rectify the situation? Seriously, what next? Glad Mr Mori can guide them through this, does Mr Ishihara have a spare few rooms? There are prisons that could be used and it's convenient as it will be foreign guests!
paradoxbox
I hope they carefully consider the biosecurity measures necessary for a cruise ship.
A single foodborne viral or bacterial outbreak could instantly wipe out 1500+ athletes' chances of competing if it happens on a cruise ship.
dcog9065
This could work actually, especially if the cruise ships are anchored off at Odaiba. That would spare a lot of people from having to deal with noisy drunken tourists staying next to them if AirBnB were completely liberalised
Luddite
No AirBnb. Having lived in a block in London where half the flats were rented out via AirBnb the noise, litter and general antisocial behaviour was unbearable. We need less of this thing in residential areas, not more. I'm dreading the new minpaku laws coming into force. It's already a problem in Osaka.
viking68
A few years ago, there was a discussion of installing electricity hookups for ships in Tokyo Bay to limit their exhaust/pollution. Maybe that would be a solution here.
Disillusioned
I think it's a good idea, but they do have to consider the pollution output. They'll also have to consider infrastructure coz buses and public trains don't run near the commercial docks.
The athletes won't be housed on the ships. They'll be in the athletes accommodation centers, which 'should' be close to the venues although, considering they don't have a main venue yet this is still up for confirmation.