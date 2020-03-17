Newsletter Signup Register / Login
No. of suicides in Japan at historic low in 2019 but more teens kill themselves

Suicides in Japan in 2019 fell to a historic low, marking the 10th straight year of declines, but youth suicides continued to rise, police said on Tuesday.

Though suicide in Japan has a long history as a way of avoiding shame or dishonor, and its suicide rate still tops the Group of Seven nations, a national effort has brought suicides down by about 40% in roughly 15 years.

Suicides totaled 20,169 in 2019, 617 or 3.7% fewer than the previous year, and was the lowest since the compilation of data began in 1978.

The suicide rate edged down to 16% per 100,000, a dip of 0.5% from the previous year and also the lowest in history. By contrast, the suicide rate for the United States, which has more than twice Japan's population and a growing suicide problem, was 14.2% in 2018.

The number of those under 20 who took their lives rose by 60 from the previous year to 659, the only age group to see a rise. Though suicides result from multiple causes, bullying has remained a persistent problem in Japanese schools.

Suicides peaked at 34,427 in 2003, alarming policy makers and drawing foreign attention.

Though the police did not give any reason for the decline, an improving economy has undoubtedly helped, and a suicide prevention program is apparently bearing fruit.

Not surprising as the population has declined in number.,,and yet young people (Japan's most important resource) killed themselves in large numbers.

Good news! Thank God. Good work by the government, social workers and others to bring greater awareness of this issue and offer help to the suicidal and depressed has paid off. Well done.

Is the rise in teen suicide partially a result of social media? Poor kids.

