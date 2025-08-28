Japan survey finds lower medical aid for foreign welfare recipients

Japan's health ministry on Wednesday released its first survey on medical aid for foreigners under the public welfare program, showing that households headed by foreign nationals receive lower per-capita benefits than the overall average.

Households headed by foreign nationals received an average of 59,325 yen per person, compared with 79,830 yen for all welfare recipients, including those headed by Japanese nationals. The survey was conducted between November 2024 and February 2025.

Foreign recipients numbered 63,547, accounting for around 3 percent of all welfare households. Medical aid for foreign-headed households totaled about 3.7 billion yen, or 2 percent of the overall 158.8 billion yen spent on welfare programs.

The findings come after misleading claims spread on social media ahead of the July 20 House of Councillors election that providing welfare to foreigners is illegal or that foreigners can access benefits more easily than Japanese nationals.

A ministry official said that the survey was intended to "provide accurate information." Japan's public welfare program includes not only medical aid but also livelihood assistance for food and utilities, as well as housing assistance for rent.

