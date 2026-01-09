Japan survey finds most G7 nations can restrict foreign land transactions

Most Group of Seven countries can limit their citizens and foreign nationals from using or obtaining real estate if there are national security concerns, a Japanese government survey showed, as the nation seeks to review its land acquisition rules.

Under a law that went into force in 2022, Japan can restrict the use of real estate near sites deemed important for national security and remote territorial islands, but the country has almost no legal limits on real estate acquisitions.

The government of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is expected to use the examples of other nations as it is drawing up a new set of measures related to its policy on foreigners amid a rising foreign population and increasing real estate purchases by foreigners. The steps are expected to be announced later this month.

A government study in December showed 3,498 properties around sensitive sites and on remote islands were purchased by foreign individuals or entities in fiscal 2024, with nearly half from China.

Japan's survey of countries including G7 members found the United States can review real estate transactions near military installations by foreign nationals who do not have permanent residency. It can block them if they are deemed a national security risk.

The British government can also stop transactions by its own citizens or foreigners who are judged to be a national security risk. Italy can restrict ownership and business rights near defense facilities, regardless of whether the person is a citizen or foreign national.

France has restrictions for reasons such as defense. In Canada, foreign entities and those without permanent residency are banned for a set period of time from purchasing residential real estate in urban areas, while Germany has no limits on use or acquisition.

As Japan has international commitments that prohibit it from treating foreign nationals less favorably than its own citizens or from favoring one country above another, the government is considering establishing exceptional provisions for imposing limits if challenges arise, according to sources familiar with the situation.

"There has to be a balance between regulations and obligations," a senior Foreign Ministry official said.

© KYODO