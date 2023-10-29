Japan survey shows 60% wrongly believe antibiotics can treat a cold

Nearly 60 percent of people erroneously believe that antibiotics are effective in treating a cold, according to a recent survey in Japan, with medical experts warning their misuse and overuse can increase antimicrobial resistance.
Both the common cold and influenza are viral infections, meaning antibiotics are ineffective treatments. The same is true of a sore throat or a runny nose, according to the Center Hospital of the National Center for Global Health and Medicine in Tokyo.
In an online survey of 500 people, nearly 67 percent of parents with preschool children said they believe antibiotics can fight viruses, while roughly 56 percent said they can cure a cold.
In a separate survey, about 63 percent of people aged 15 and older said that they believe the drugs can cure viral infections.
Influenza, colds and COVID-19 are the top three viruses many respondents thought antibiotics can treat, the hospital said.
Misuse and overuse of antimicrobials are the main factors in the development of drug-resistant pathogens, making infections harder or impossible to combat, according to the World Health Organization.
The Japanese government has said it is concerned about antimicrobial resistance, which is widely considered a "silent pandemic" among medical professionals.
The government has drawn up a five-year action plan in a bid to get a handle on the problem, setting itself the target of reducing daily use of antibiotics per 1,000 people by 15 percent by the final year from 2020 levels.© KYODO
10 Comments
Login to comment
Elvis is here
It people are able to buy such medication without a doctor's approval then there is something seriously wrong with the system.
obladi
quite a few of the 60% appear to be physicians
Disillusioned
It is true that antibiotics can not treat a cold. However, they can treat the associated chest and ear infections and prevent complications like pneumonia.
wallace
Antibiotics can only be obtained with a script from a doctor. Had a very bad virus for two weeks but antibiotics would be useless. In our local hospital, they have posters warning about the abuse or overuse of antibiotics. I have been taking lemon, honey, ginger, and a Chinese remedy.
Moonraker
That is partly because the Japanese, "Kaze", often translated as "cold in English, is a vague term that means just about any infection of the respiratory system, or even just a fever, which may be bacterial in origin, whereas "a cold" is somewhat more specific in English and distinguished from cough, bronchitis, rhinitis, sore throat, etc. But the doctors seem often happy to send the people away with pills, including antibiotics perhaps justified by the idea that opportunistic secondary infections may be bacterial in origin.
Elvis is here
Indeed. But from the article:
So how can people self medicate? Unless they know a hooky doctor...
nosuke
They need education
Paul
Ignorance is a bliss!!!
Yubaru
It's about money, and fyi pneumonia can not be treated with antibiotics either, UNLESS it is bacterial pneumonia and then most cases require hospitalization. Antibiotics are not a preventative for pneumonia, and unless there is an actual infection that requires the use of them.
Any doctor that proscribes them for the examples you gave here, is a quack and should have his license removed for malpractice!
There are very specific cases where antibiotics are used as a preventative therapy or treatment, and none of these cases here fit those needs.
Yubaru
I doubt people here fit any of these categories! They are very specific, and as I said, any doctor that proscribes them for the potential of a BACTERIAL infection, with the examples you gave here, should be sued for malpractice and have his or her license taken away.
This is from the NHS Website (England) and there are plenty of other authentic and reliable websites that provide the same information as well.