national

Sushi chef using shirtless bodybuilders for delivery to buoy virus-hit business

0 Comments
TOKYO

A sushi restaurant in Nagoya is trying to boost sluggish demand during the coronavirus pandemic by sending shirtless bodybuilders to deliver food to its customers.

The service dubbed "Delivery Macho", was established by 41-year-old Imazushi chef Masanori Sugiura who is also a competition bodybuilder.

Sugiura has recruited his friends who worked at fitness gyms to work as sushi delivery staff, as they were out of work during the pandemic.

The only condition is that customers need to order a minimum of 7,000 yen to get a taste of the delivery macho.

The promotion has been a sensation on Twitter, and Sugiura receives up to 10 orders a day with monthly earnings from the service of about 1.5 million yen.

Doesn't seem very sanitary to me.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

