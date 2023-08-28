Newsletter Signup Register / Login
H-IIA No. 47 is on the launching pad at Tanegashima Space Center on the southwestern island of Tanegashima
H-IIA launch vehicle number 47 is seen on the launching pad at Tanegashima Space Center on the southwestern island of Tanegashima, Japan in this photo taken by Kyodo on August 28, 2023. Kyodo/via REUTERS Photo: Reuters/KYODO
national

Japan suspends H-IIA rocket launch for moonshot because of strong winds

1 Comment
By Kantaro Komiya and Rocky Swift
TOKYO

Japan's space agency suspended a planned launch on Monday of rocket carrying what would be the country's first spacecraft to land on the moon, with operator Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) citing high winds.

Although the H-IIA rocket, the Japanese flagship launch vehicle, has a 98% launch success rate, unsuitable wind conditions in the upper atmosphere forced a suspension less than 30 minutes before the planned liftoff.

"High-altitude winds hit our constraint for a launch... which had been set to ensure no impact from falling debris outside of pre-warned areas," said MHI's launch unit chief Tatsuru Tokunaga.

The new launch date has not been decided, but will be no sooner than Thursday because of necessary processes such as refueling, he added. MHI and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) have said a launch could take place as late as Sept 15.

The rocket was to be launched from JAXA's Tanegashima Space Center in southern Japan on Monday morning; it had already been postponed twice since last week because of bad weather. It will mark the 47th H-IIA Japan has launched.

The rocket is carrying JAXA's Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM), which would be the first Japanese spacecraft to land on the moon. Tokyo-based startup ispace's Hakuto-R Mission 1 lander crashed on the lunar surface in April.

JAXA was planning to start SLIM's landing from lunar orbit in January-February 2024 after Monday's launch, aiming to follow the success of India's Chandrayaan-3 moon exploration mission this month.

The rocket is also carrying an X-Ray Imaging and Spectroscopy Mission (XRISM) satellite, a joint project of JAXA, NASA and the European Space Agency.

H-IIA, jointly developed by JAXA and MHI, has been Japan's flagship space launch vehicle, with 45 successful launches in 46 tries since 2001. However, after JAXA's new medium-lift H3 rocket failed on its debut in March, the agency postponed the launch of H-IIA No. 47 for several months to investigate the cause.

Despite its goal to send astronauts on the lunar surface in the late 2020s, Japan's space missions have faced recent setbacks, with the launch failure of the Epsilon small rocket in October 2022, followed by an engine explosion during a test last month.

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

JAXA was planning to start SLIM's landing from lunar orbit in January-February 2024 after Monday's launch, aiming to follow the success of India's Chandrayaan-3 moon exploration mission this month.

Will it succeed or no? Still need to wait until next year. While India already landed their rover.

So far this year Japan's achievement

March this year, H3 rocket launch fails

https://english.kyodonews.net/news/2023/03/7054669dd5fb-urgent-japans-new-flagship-h3-rocket-lifts-off-after-feb-aborted-launch.html

April this year, Japan's moon lander crashed

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/apr/26/japan-ispace-moon-lander-hakuto-r-probably-crashed-lunar-surface

July this year, Epsilon S Rocket failed in test.

https://english.kyodonews.net/news/2023/07/ddbdbcf86427-japanese-space-agencys-epsilon-small-rocket-engine-explodes-in-test.html

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Off the Beaten Path: 5 Little-Known Destinations in Tottori

GaijinPot Blog

5 Easy Japanese Summer Dishes to Make at Home

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Female Voices of Japan: Unforgettable Projects & Performances

Savvy Tokyo

Kyoto Gyoen (Imperial Park)

GaijinPot Travel

culture

National Noh Theater

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Aug. 21 – 27

Savvy Tokyo

Radical Kanji: Intermediate Japanese for Understanding Kanji ‘Pieces’

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 32

GaijinPot Blog

8 Japanese Superfoods To Boost Your Health

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Cultural Activities to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sumiyoshi Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

15 Podcasts About Japan

Savvy Tokyo