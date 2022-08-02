Japan swelters as temperatures climb over 30 C

Temperatures rose across Japan on Tuesday, topping 30 C from the morning in 380 locations, with the weather agency warning of heat-related illnesses.
The government issued an alert covering wide areas from eastern to western Japan, requesting people to drink water and avoid going outdoors to prevent heat exhaustion.
Temperatures were forecast to rise to 41 C in Kumagaya in Saitama Prefecture, north of Tokyo, 39 C in Nagoya in central Japan and 37 C in central Tokyo, according to the weather agency.
Among the 914 observation points nationwide, temperatures had risen to 30 C or above in 380 locations as of 9 a.m., with the city of Tottori in western Japan and Koshigaya in Saitama Prefecture recording over 35 C.
Countries across the globe have been battling extreme temperatures in recent weeks. Britain recorded over 40 C in July for the first time, while heat warnings have been issued in dozens of locations in the United States.© KYODO
7 Comments
Eastman
yes summer in Japan is very hot.
what "surprise"...?
yes drink well eat well take off mask as you can breath freely and enjoy sunny summer days.
finally rich
meanwhile just this morning I saw a woman walking to work while pulling the mask away from her face.. go figure
Wobot
As always... people should be encouraged to move to more hospitable areas than concrete jungles
Derek Grebe
The government issued an alert covering wide areas from eastern to western Japan, requesting people to drink water
Blimey, now they tell me. All this time I've been drinking sand and swarfega.
kyushubill
Water? Forget that, summer time is beer time. BTW it is beer o'clock, cheers.
Larr Flint
I try not to turn on my AC so I will be able to get that extra points for saving electricity that Kishida was talking about.
You should guys do the same!
kurisupisu
I ignored government advice and went out today.
No nanny diktats for me!!!
Yubaru
"Sweltering?" at 30C? Hell everyday, well just about, down here is pushing 34C.
Yubaru
Very reason we have solar panels on our roof and a "chiku-den-ki" (Literally translated as an electric battery) of 10KW, so I dont have to "worry" about saving electricity! I sell it!
dan
It's 38 degrees or so in Nagoya..over 30 ..
Drink water...wow what great advice lol