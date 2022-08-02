Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: iStock/show999
national

Japan swelters as temperatures climb over 30 C

7 Comments
NAGOYA

Temperatures rose across Japan on Tuesday, topping 30 C from the morning in 380 locations, with the weather agency warning of heat-related illnesses.

The government issued an alert covering wide areas from eastern to western Japan, requesting people to drink water and avoid going outdoors to prevent heat exhaustion.

Temperatures were forecast to rise to 41 C in Kumagaya in Saitama Prefecture, north of Tokyo, 39 C in Nagoya in central Japan and 37 C in central Tokyo, according to the weather agency.

Among the 914 observation points nationwide, temperatures had risen to 30 C or above in 380 locations as of 9 a.m., with the city of Tottori in western Japan and Koshigaya in Saitama Prefecture recording over 35 C.

Countries across the globe have been battling extreme temperatures in recent weeks. Britain recorded over 40 C in July for the first time, while heat warnings have been issued in dozens of locations in the United States.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

7 Comments
Login to comment

yes summer in Japan is very hot.

what "surprise"...?

yes drink well eat well take off mask as you can breath freely and enjoy sunny summer days.

5 ( +8 / -3 )

meanwhile just this morning I saw a woman walking to work while pulling the mask away from her face.. go figure

-3 ( +2 / -5 )

As always... people should be encouraged to move to more hospitable areas than concrete jungles

4 ( +4 / -0 )

The government issued an alert covering wide areas from eastern to western Japan, requesting people to drink water 

Blimey, now they tell me. All this time I've been drinking sand and swarfega.

5 ( +5 / -0 )

Water? Forget that, summer time is beer time. BTW it is beer o'clock, cheers.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

I try not to turn on my AC so I will be able to get that extra points for saving electricity that Kishida was talking about.

You should guys do the same!

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

I ignored government advice and went out today.

No nanny diktats for me!!!

1 ( +1 / -0 )

"Sweltering?" at 30C? Hell everyday, well just about, down here is pushing 34C.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

I try not to turn on my AC so I will be able to get that extra points for saving electricity that Kishida was talking about. You should guys do the same!

Very reason we have solar panels on our roof and a "chiku-den-ki" (Literally translated as an electric battery) of 10KW, so I dont have to "worry" about saving electricity! I sell it!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

It's 38 degrees or so in Nagoya..over 30 ..

Drink water...wow what great advice lol

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 28

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Iconic Torii Gates in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Certifications to boost your resume for English Teaching in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Shrines & Temples

Kawaguchi Asama Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

Adventure in Japan: Hokkaido and the Narrow Road to the North

GaijinPot Blog

ComRezi is Revolutionizing the Apartment Experience in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Family Living: Toranomon Hills Residential Tower

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For July 25-31

Savvy Tokyo

How to Donate Hair in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: “Hidden Past”

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

My Experience Donating Hair In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For August 1-7

Savvy Tokyo