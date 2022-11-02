Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan syphilis cases top 10,000 this year for first time since 1999

TOKYO

More than 10,000 people in Japan have syphilis infections this year for the first time since comparable data became available in 1999, according to a preliminary report by the National Institute of Infectious Diseases on Tuesday.

The record surge in cases, which has generally trended upward from around 1,000 in 2013 and 2014 to a then record-high of under 8,000 in 2021 and the latest 10,141 figure, is thought to be partly due to increasing social media and dating apps usage facilitating meetings and sexual encounters with numerous partners.

While other factors cited as cause for concern had included the effects of the pathogen coming from abroad, syphilis cases had kept rising even when Japan had strict coronavirus pandemic rules on border entries. The results suggest, therefore, that infections are very likely to have spread due to domestic sexual activity.

Cases continue to rise, too, with 164 more infections reported for the week ending Oct 23. When broken down by prefecture, the total infections were particularly high in large metropolitan areas including Tokyo and Osaka.

Syphilis is caused by bacteria called treponema, and some people endure multiple recurrences. In its primary stage, the disease presents as minor tumors in affected areas such as the genitals and lips, and can be cured by antibacterial drugs.

If left untreated, however, it can eventually cause inflammation throughout the body as well as brain and heart complications as it progresses.

Pregnant women who contract syphilis before or mid-pregnancy can pass it to their baby, and the disease, known as congenital syphilis, can cause stillbirth or symptoms affecting infants such as meningitis and skin rashes.

Katsumi Shigemura, an associate professor at Kobe University and a syphilis expert, said, "This isn't a disease that just affects specific kinds of people. If you think you could be infected and notice red spots on the mouth or genital area or any other abnormalities, seek medical attention."

Ew,left untreated you will go mad or blind

1 ( +1 / -0 )

is thought to be partly due to increasing social media and dating apps usage facilitating meetings and sexual encounters with numerous partners.

Syphilis just a few click or tap away these days.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Safe sex.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

I don't believe it's just dating apps.

From what I can gather it is lack of safe sex practices and multiple partners.

More safe sex awareness would help.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Have safe sex, use condoms..

0 ( +0 / -0 )

