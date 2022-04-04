Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japanese team proves iPS-based cornea transplant safe in world-1st trial

0 Comments
OSAKA

A Japanese university research team said Monday it has concluded that the world's first clinical trial, transplanting corneal tissues derived from induced pluripotent stem cells, or iPS cells, into four almost-blind patients was safe and effective.

None of the patients experienced rejection or tumorigenicity of the transplanted cells and all saw improvements in their symptoms, according to the team at Osaka University led by Professor Koji Nishida.

Three of the patients experienced improved eyesight, with one improving from 0.15 to 0.7, the team said. The iPS cells, developed by Kyoto University's Shinya Yamanaka, who won the 2012 Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine for the achievement, can grow into any type of body tissue.

The next step will be a clinical trial in 2023, with the aim of putting the treatment into practical use in the next three to four years.

There are hopes that the new treatment will solve issues such as transplant rejection and a chronic shortage of corneal donors. About 1,700 patients were waiting for corneal donations in Japan as of the end of March 2021.

The procedure for the clinical trials involved culturing corneal cells from another individual's iPS cells stored at Kyoto University to create 0.05-millimeter thick sheet-like corneal tissues.

"We hope this procedure will come to be performed around the world," Nishida said at a press conference.

The transplants were performed between July 2019 to December 2020 on four patients in their 30s to 70s suffering from corneal epithelial stem cell deficiency, a condition caused by losing cells in the eye that produce the cornea.

There is no effective treatment for the disease, which can lead to worsening eyesight and loss of vision, other than transplants.

After monitoring the patients for a year, the team confirmed that the transplanted tissues were not rejected and that corneal clouding had improved.

The cornea, a transparent membrane approximately 11 mm in diameter and 0.5 mm thick, is the eye's outermost protective layer and serves as a lens and a barrier against foreign substances.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What Not to Do When Hiking in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

3 Michelin-Starred Ramen Joints in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Oshima, Niijima and Kozushima: 3 Distinct Cultures of Tokyo Far from the City

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 11

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Beyond Sakura: Exploring Japan’s Other Spring Flowers

Savvy Tokyo

travel

Tokyo Treasure Islands: The Fabric of Hachijojima

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Traveling with Japanese In-Laws: What to Expect

GaijinPot Blog

Health

10 Japanese Superfoods to Boost Your Health

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Mar. 28-Apr. 3

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 12

GaijinPot Blog

5 Unique Ways To Celebrate Cherry Blossoms This Season In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For April 4-10

Savvy Tokyo