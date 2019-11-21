Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Storage tanks for radioactive water are seen at Tokyo Electric Power Co's tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant. Photo: REUTERS file
national

Japan tells embassies risk of contaminated Fukushima water 'small'

6 Comments
TOKYO

The Japanese government on Thursday told embassy officials from nearly 20 countries that the health risk to humans of water contaminated by the Fukushima nuclear disaster would be "significantly small" even if it is entirely released into the ocean and atmosphere.

The briefing session was held to explain how the contaminated water is being dealt with after it is treated via an advanced liquid processing system that does not remove tritium and that causes small amounts of other radioactive materials to remain.

Government officials explained the health risk to humans would be "significantly small," as discharging the treated water into the Pacific Ocean and atmosphere over the course of a year would lead to between just one-1,600th and one-40,000th of the radiation that humans are naturally exposed to, Foreign Ministry officials said.

The briefing session, attended by 19 embassy officials from 17 countries and a region, was held as the Japanese government has yet to decide what to do with the treated water that continues to build up following the crisis at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant.

Water used to cool the melted-down cores and ground water near the crippled plant contains some radioactive materials, and is currently being collected and stored in tanks on the plant grounds.

The tanks storing the water are expected to become full by the summer of 2022, according to Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc., the operator of the nuclear power plant disabled by a magnitude-9.0 earthquake and ensuing tsunami on March 11, 2011.

At the meeting, one embassy official asked whether other radioactive materials besides the relatively non-toxic tritium could be removed from the water before being discharged into the water.

A Japanese government official responded that it is possible if purification equipment is used, the officials said.

A similar explanation was offered Monday by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry at a government subcommittee on the issue.

The government plans to finalize its decision on how to deal with the water after the subcommittee draws a conclusion.

Among attendees at Thursday's briefing session, South Korea had referred to the treated water as contaminated water at a meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency in September and expressed concern over ocean discharge.

But the country did not raise any objections at the briefing session, the officials said.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top things to do in Aichi Prefecture

A guide to traveling in central Japan

Learn More

6 Comments
Login to comment

I know that on this website I'll get thumbed down, but I stand by my beliefs. I believe in Abe and I believe in his government.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

What does that even mean?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Small? Depends on the scale you use. I'm guessing their scale is inordinately huge thus the small.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

I believe in Abe and I believe in his government.

Ok, please do us all a favor and have a drink of that water, while you eat some fish from the ocean caught around Fukushima, along with some veggies and rice from there.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

We keep hearing the government says this, Japan says that. What day are really doing is slowly attempting to hypnotize those who aren't already so

0 ( +0 / -0 )

How does this work if the half life is greater than 1 year (more like 30 for cesium)???

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Baby Names That Work in Japanese and English

GaijinPot Blog

Fashion

Dare To Be Bold: 5 Ways To Rock Your Fashion In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Shrines & Temples

Kumano Sanzan (Three Grand Shrines of Kumano)

GaijinPot Travel

Shrines & Temples

Shitenno-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 47, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

9 Great Snow Festivals to See in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Health & Beauty

6 Organic Beauty Stores You Need To Visit In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo