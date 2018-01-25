Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The North Korean-flagged tanker Rye Song Gang 1 is pictured in the East China sea in this photo taken on Jan 20. Photo: Defense Ministry of Japan/Handout via REUTERS
national

Japan tells U.N. of N Korean tanker suspected of sanctions busting

1 Comment
TOKYO

Japan has told the United Nations about a North Korean tanker spotted in the East China Sea that it suspects was engaged in a transfer of goods with another tanker in defiance of U.N. sanctions, the Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

North Korea's development of nuclear weapons and missiles capable of hitting the United States has spurred deepening U.N. Security Council sanctions and stoked fears of a military conflict.

According to a statement issued by the Foreign Ministry, the North Korean-flagged tanker Rye Song Gang 1 - blacklisted by the United Nations last month for carrying banned cargo - was spotted by a Japanese Maritime Self Defense Force patrol plane with the Dominican-flagged tanker Yuk Tung tied up beside it in the East China Sea on Saturday.

The two boats were lit up and some kind of activity was taking place, the Foreign Ministry said, adding that the Japanese government strongly suspected them of transferring goods in violation of the U.N. sanctions.

It did not specify what goods it suspected were being transferred. The U.N. Security Council in December unanimously imposed new sanctions on North Korea for a recent intercontinental ballistic missile test, seeking to further limit its access to refined petroleum products and crude oil.

The ministry also said it appeared that the North Korean-flagged vessel, one of four additional vessels recently denied international port access by the United Nations for breaching sanctions, had disguised its name so that it read Song Hae.

"We have reported this to the U.N. and also given this information to other nations involved, including those connected to the Dominican tanker, expressing our concern," the ministry added.

Diplomats from Dominica, a tiny Carribean island which suffered widespread damage in a hurricane in September, were not immediately available for comment.

North Korea is developing missile and nuclear technology in defiance of international condemnation amid regular threats to destroy the United States, Japan and South Korea.

But tensions have eased with North Korea agreeing to take part in the Winter Olympics in the South next month.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Tax Issues in Japanese Real Estate Investment

Jan 30th (Tues), Kita Aoyama, Tokyo. Networking and Private Consultations

Real Estate Japan Inc.

Click Here

1 Comment
Login to comment

How amazing that North Korea can cooperate with South Korea but the US is unable to do so but can spend millions of dollars sending planes and ships to test the defense of the 38th parallel

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For January 27-28

Savvy Tokyo

Neighborhoods

Shin-Kiba

GaijinPot Travel

Vegan in Japan: 4 Veg-Friendly Eateries in Hiroshima City

GaijinPot Blog

Location Situation: Can an English Teacher Afford to Live in Tokyo?

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

How One New Yorker Found Her Home Away From Home In Azabu Gardens

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa 

TONI & GUY Harajuku Jingumae Salon

Anime and Manga

Yokote Masuda Manga Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free shochu!

Honke Kanoya

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa 

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Lifestyle

Ikigai: The Japanese Concept Of Finding Purpose In Life

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

GOOD MORNING CAFE & GRILL Kyuri

Offer

¥300 food and drinks!

300Bar 8-chome