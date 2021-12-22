Japan tells U.S. military to enforce virus rules after Okinawa base cluster

Japan on Wednesday urged the U.S. military to adhere to coronavirus testing and quarantine rules as a cluster linked to an American base grew to more than 200 cases.
Cases have nosedived in recent months in Japan, which has seen a comparatively low 18,300 Covid deaths during the pandemic.
But in recent days, 215 people linked with the U.S. base Camp Hansen in Japan's southern Okinawa region have tested positive, Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said.
Hayashi said he had voiced "strong regret" to the commander of U.S. Forces Japan, Lieutenant General Ricky Rupp, over anti-infection procedures for American military arrivals.
Japan's borders are closed to almost all foreign nationals. Incoming travelers must get tested before departure and on arrival, then isolate for two weeks at home or in hotels.
Hayashi said, however, the U.S. military was testing soldiers only three to five days after they landed, with newly arrived troops allowed to move freely inside their base.
"These rules are not consistent with the Japanese rules," Hayashi told reporters in Tokyo, saying he had been instructed by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to voice his concern to Rupp.
It was unclear how many in the Okinawa cluster have the fast-spreading Omicron virus variant, which accounted for nearly three-quarters of new US cases in the past week.
While the American military was tightening its rules, Hayashi said he had demanded strict enforcement.
Rupp told Hayashi he regarded the situation at Camp Hansen seriously and promised to increase testing of those entering Japan, among other measures, according to the foreign minister.
There are around 20,000 U.S. Marines in Okinawa, along with thousands more troops from other American military services.
Last year, two U.S. Marine bases in Okinawa -- including Camp Hansen -- were put into lockdown and restrictions imposed at other bases in the region, with local officials criticizing the U.S. military's containment efforts.© 2021 AFP
3 Comments
Login to comment
wayan Ubud
they should lock down all these bases until they sort this out. Hospitality is going to suffer again down here if the American's don't get on top of this.
Good
Time to shut it all down and send the yanks packing.
klausdorth
Oh yes, sure: ..... he had been instructed by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida .....
I understand those concerns, but comments like "yanks packing" etc. won't solve any problems either.
Besides, if they pack, remember how many people work on those bases.
The economic outlook (especially for Okinawa!) will not be that rosy (my own experience from another country).
dagon
Hayashi said he had voiced "strong regret" to the commander of U.S. Forces Japan, Lieutenant General Ricky Rupp, over anti-infection procedures for American military arrivals.
The Japanese Government might get a taste of the Japanese people's frustration with JGov's own noncommittal pronouncements. " The behavior of our enlisted men is highly regrettable and we will deeply consider strong enforcement of future protocols".
Meanwhile to the troops: " Just keep it on the down low, don't get filmed by the media, no fighting and don't get picked up by the police. "
BertieWooster
The old myth that the Okinawan economy would collapse without the US bases. True immediately after the war perhaps, but the opposite is true now. They hold the economy down. But, on the other hand, if they paid rent for the huge land they use, including the golf courses and other amenities that are so essential to defence, they would contribute enormously to the Okinawan economy.