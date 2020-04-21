Tests show 11 people who died last month were infected with coronavirus: media

Japanese police reported last month the deaths of 11 people deemed to be unnatural before tests showed the victims had been infected with the new coronavirus, media said on Tuesday.
Japan, with more than 260 virus-related deaths according to public broadcaster NHK, has avoided the kind of explosive outbreak that has plagued the United States and many European nations, raising questions whether it is testing sufficiently.
Some of the 11 died at home and one was found lying in the street, the Nikkei business daily and other media said, citing the National Police Agency.
Six were in Tokyo, the capital, where virus cases have topped 3,000, from a nationwide tally of 11,157.
Contacted by Reuters, the National Police Agency said it could not confirm the facts before receiving questions by fax.
One of the cases police reported in the month to mid-April involved a man in his 60s found on a street in eastern Tokyo and taken to hospital, the Nikkei said.
A PCR test after he died from symptoms of pneumonia confirmed that he had been infected, it added.
The government has said it follows World Health Organization guidelines for virus testing, with all suspicious pneumonia deaths tested for the respiratory disease caused by the virus.© Thomson Reuters 2020.
2 Comments
Login to comment
Silvafan
I wondered if the they tested the corpses of more people who died this year, the coronavirus related deaths would be higher.
Recently, with quasi lockdown in place, I have been periodically reaching out to friends and neighbors in Japan because this silent killer can hit quickly without warning for some. It is very easy to be isolated in Japan even without a lockdown in effect.
Educator60
“The government has said it follows World Health Organization guidelines for virus testing, with all suspicious pneumonia deaths tested for the respiratory disease caused by the virus.”
It would be nice if this stops all the irrelevant posts about “Japan not doing enough autopsies so COVID-19 deaths are being covered up.” Not to mention an autopsy isn’t even necessary. (If you don’t believe that, you can learn something from the US CDC guidelines.