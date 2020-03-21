Japan Times changes reference to 'comfort women' after backlash

The Japan Times said Friday it has revised its description of "comfort women" made to work in military brothels during World War II, following criticism that a previous change in 2018 had downplayed their suffering.

In a message titled "To our readers," the daily said it will begin characterizing comfort women as "women who were forced or coerced into Japan's wartime brothel system under various circumstances, including abduction, deception and poverty."

The decision was reached unanimously by the newspaper's editorial leadership following rigorous discussion and reviewed by all editorial staff, it said, adding that the shorter "women who suffered under Japan's military brothel system before and during World War II" may also be used.

The country's oldest English-language newspaper, The Japan Times had previously described comfort women as "women who were forced to provide sex to Japanese soldiers before and during World War II."

But it faced a backlash after announcing in November 2018 that it would begin referring to comfort women as "women who worked in wartime brothels -- including those who did so against their will -- to provide sex to Japanese soldiers" because their experiences "varied widely."

Some accused it of bowing to pressure from Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's government.

In hindsight, the newspaper said the earlier revision was "flawed" because it suggests the paper intended to downplay the suffering of the comfort women and that the majority worked willingly in wartime brothels.

"Both were not what we intended," it said.

Meanwhile, the newspaper said it will continue to describe those mobilized from the Korean Peninsula to work in Japanese factories during the 1910-1945 period of colonial rule as "wartime laborers." It had previously referred to them as "forced laborers."

Both comfort women and wartime labor are sore topics for Japan and its closest neighbors, China and South Korea.

Relations with South Korea have been particularly strained after the country's top court ordered compensation for those it found were forced into working for Japanese companies, and as President Moon Jae In's government dissolved a Japan-funded foundation to support former comfort women.

© KYODO