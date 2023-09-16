Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan to accept 2 more wounded soldiers from Ukraine for treatment

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan has decided to accept two wounded soldiers for medical treatment from Ukraine, following a similar move in June, amid Russia's ongoing invasion of the country since February 2022, a source close to the matter said Saturday.

The two soldiers are slated to be sent to the Self-Defense Forces Central Hospital in Tokyo in late September, where they will receive rehabilitation treatment and necessary care, according to the source.

Japan, serving as the chair of the Group of Seven this year, has been actively providing support to Ukraine. However, the Asian nation has been limited to offering nonmilitary assistance due to restrictions imposed by its war-renouncing Constitution.

One of two soldiers accepted in June lost a leg, while the other lost both. After receiving rehabilitation treatment at the hospital, they were discharged in July. Japan covered the costs of hospitalization, travel and the production of prosthetic limbs.

Japan's Self-Defense Forces hospitals are only intended to treat its own defense personnel, in principle. However, the defense minister can decide whether to permit care to non-affiliated individuals.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Daisen Makiba Milk no Sato

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Sep. 11–17

Savvy Tokyo

Looking for New Job Opportunities in Japan this Fall?

GaijinPot Blog

How to get to and from Kansai International Airport (KIX)

GaijinPot Travel

5 Animals Found Only In Japan and Where to See Them

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 35

GaijinPot Blog

Play to Progress: Balancing Fun and Engaging English Lessons

GaijinPot Blog

Daisendaki Falls

GaijinPot Travel

Artist and Youtuber Emily Sim (Emirichu) Paints Her Life in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Creating Japanese Candy Art With a Professional Amezaiku Artist

GaijinPot Blog

5 Versatile Fashion Items Trending In Tokyo This Fall 2023

Savvy Tokyo

Kagikake Pass

GaijinPot Travel