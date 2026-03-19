Japan to accept use of old health insurance cards until end of July

Japan will allow people with outdated health insurance cards to receive treatment at reduced costs until the end of July, its health minister said Thursday, extending the end-of-March deadline to ensure a smooth, albeit slow, transition to a new system using digital identification cards.

The extension reflects the challenge the government faces in expanding the use of the new system, which integrates health insurance card functions into My Number identification cards used for tax, social security and disaster administration, as part of its push for digitalization.

Health minister Kenichiro Ueno said at a press conference that there are still many patients who visit their doctors carrying only health insurance cards.

New health insurance cards were issued until December 2024, and conventional cards became invalid in December 2025. However, if people can prove their enrollment in health insurance, they can still pay the usual 10 to 30 percent of their medical costs.

The minister, however, ruled out the possibility of a further extension beyond the end of July, saying that the government will work to promote the new system that utilizes My Number cards.

© KYODO