Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan to add Macau to negative COVID test rules for China entries

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan will add travelers flying directly from Macau to rules on entries from China requiring they present a negative test before departure, the government said Monday, amid surging cases in China.

The change going into effect Thursday means travelers from the Chinese territory must present a negative coronavirus test within 72 hours of departing for Japan as well as undergo a PCR or high-sensitivity antigen test upon entry.

Japan implemented the same requirements to travelers from mainland China on Sunday, when China reopened its borders and abandoned quarantine measures in a full departure from its strict "zero-COVID" policy involving lockdowns and isolation measures. Initially, Hong Kong and Macau were both exempt from the new travel conditions.

In response to easing coronavirus measures in China and concerns of surging infections, Japan on Dec. 30 required all direct arrivals from mainland China and anyone who has visited the country within seven days take an antigen test upon arrival. It toughened the conditions in less than 10 days.

A number of other countries have also stepped up border controls for travelers from China.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Japan Travel 101: Your First Trip in 2023

GaijinPot Blog

Events

5 More Things in Japan Gone for Good

GaijinPot Blog

Keage Incline (Kyoto)

GaijinPot Travel

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo/Yokohama: The Keihin-Tohoku Line

GaijinPot Blog

Recipe: Amazake Purin For The Japanese New Year

Savvy Tokyo

Frosty Petals: Introducing Five Japanese Winter Flowers

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For January 9-15

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Best Museums in Japan for Fashion Lovers

GaijinPot Blog

Osechi Ryori: The Hidden Meanings Behind Japanese New Year Food

Savvy Tokyo

The Savvy Tokyo Guide to Marriage in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

events

Happy New Year To Our Readers

Savvy Tokyo

How to Save Money While Traveling Around Japan

GaijinPot Blog