Japan to add Macau to negative COVID test rules for China entries

Japan will add travelers flying directly from Macau to rules on entries from China requiring they present a negative test before departure, the government said Monday, amid surging cases in China.

The change going into effect Thursday means travelers from the Chinese territory must present a negative coronavirus test within 72 hours of departing for Japan as well as undergo a PCR or high-sensitivity antigen test upon entry.

Japan implemented the same requirements to travelers from mainland China on Sunday, when China reopened its borders and abandoned quarantine measures in a full departure from its strict "zero-COVID" policy involving lockdowns and isolation measures. Initially, Hong Kong and Macau were both exempt from the new travel conditions.

In response to easing coronavirus measures in China and concerns of surging infections, Japan on Dec. 30 required all direct arrivals from mainland China and anyone who has visited the country within seven days take an antigen test upon arrival. It toughened the conditions in less than 10 days.

A number of other countries have also stepped up border controls for travelers from China.

