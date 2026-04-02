Japan to add numeric standards to clarify 'dangerous driving'

The Japanese government has approved a draft bill to revise a law on "dangerous driving" resulting in death or injury to set numeric standards for excessive speed and alcohol content in the body amid a public outcry for clarity on the issue.

The proposed revision to the driving law defines high speed as traveling at least 50 kilometers per hour over the speed limit on ordinary roads. Drunk driving is defined as having a breath alcohol concentration of at least 0.5 milligrams per liter.

The current law is vague, defining high speeds as a velocity that makes it "difficult to control the vehicle's motion" and drunk driving as a condition that makes "normal driving difficult" for the person behind the wheel.

The families of traffic accident victims have been seeking clarity on standards because there have been questionable cases in which drivers convicted of causing death or injury through negligence received lesser penalties.

Exceeding speed limits by 60 kph or more on expressways with speed limits of 60 kph or above can be considered a high-speed violation.

In addition to breath alcohol concentration, a blood alcohol level of 1.0 milligram or more per milliliter is a standard for drunk driving that can result in a dangerous driving charge if it causes injury or death.

According to the draft, the revised law will also maintain the current descriptions of high speeds and drunken driving based on accident circumstances, allowing dangerous driving charges to be applied even if drivers do not meet numerical standards.

Intentional skidding, also known as "drifting," and wheelies, which involve lifting the front wheel of a motorcycle off the ground, will be added to the criteria for what constitutes dangerous driving resulting in death or injury, with the expansion increasing the number of criteria from eight to 11.

© KYODO