Japan to add numeric standards to clarify 'dangerous driving'

The Japanese government has approved a draft bill to revise a law on "dangerous driving" resulting in death or injury to set numeric standards for excessive speed and alcohol content in the body amid a public outcry for clarity on the issue.
The proposed revision to the driving law defines high speed as traveling at least 50 kilometers per hour over the speed limit on ordinary roads. Drunk driving is defined as having a breath alcohol concentration of at least 0.5 milligrams per liter.
The current law is vague, defining high speeds as a velocity that makes it "difficult to control the vehicle's motion" and drunk driving as a condition that makes "normal driving difficult" for the person behind the wheel.
The families of traffic accident victims have been seeking clarity on standards because there have been questionable cases in which drivers convicted of causing death or injury through negligence received lesser penalties.
Exceeding speed limits by 60 kph or more on expressways with speed limits of 60 kph or above can be considered a high-speed violation.
In addition to breath alcohol concentration, a blood alcohol level of 1.0 milligram or more per milliliter is a standard for drunk driving that can result in a dangerous driving charge if it causes injury or death.
According to the draft, the revised law will also maintain the current descriptions of high speeds and drunken driving based on accident circumstances, allowing dangerous driving charges to be applied even if drivers do not meet numerical standards.
Intentional skidding, also known as "drifting," and wheelies, which involve lifting the front wheel of a motorcycle off the ground, will be added to the criteria for what constitutes dangerous driving resulting in death or injury, with the expansion increasing the number of criteria from eight to 11.© KYODO
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sakurasuki
Same like many things in Japan, it can be really vague. For "dangerous driving" it really up to officer on the street to decide that, so all you can do just hope.
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Another numeric standards, still there's no restriction for elderly driver?
The fact is all fatal accident in 2025, 20% is done by elderly driver in Japan, the age bracket in that data is someone that already over 75 year old.
https://www.asahi.com/ajw/articles/16067551
888naff
So basically they are saying they don't care about speed limits then...
So lenient.
WoodyLee
""The current law is vague, defining high speeds as a velocity that makes it "difficult to control the vehicle's motion" and drunk driving as a condition that makes "normal driving difficult" for the person behind the wheel.""
It's alright it's only 2026, better late than never I guess.
proxy
@sakurasuki
Of the total population in Japan, around 17% are over the age of 75. If you consider people who drive the percent of drivers over 75 is probably right around 20% Therefore, it should be expected that 20% of fatal accidents involve "elderly" drivers.
@WoodyLee
I don't think there is any jurisdiction that does not have a vague law against "driving too fast for conditions," at the discretion of law enforcement based road conditions, traffic and weather, not speed. A driver driving under the posted speed limit can get a "driving too fast for conditions" ticket if the road is icy, id it is raining or if there is a traffic slowdown. The vagueness is a feature that allows police to ticket drivers who are following laws as written but still pose a danger to the public; it is a good thing.
Vanillasludge
When you have near total non compliance to basic speed limits it makes setting numerical standards quite subjective.
Set highway speed limits that are up to 21st century driving conditions (80kph on the Chuo is totally ignored) and then enforce them.
Also, MINIMUM speeds need to be enforced on highways. A Kei car doing 55kph while SUV’s steam by at 130 is dangerous.
carp_boya
So doing 95 kph in a 50 kph is not considered dangerous? Wow, that is lenient. I consider anything over the limit to be dangerous, including when you speed up just a bit to beat a red light.