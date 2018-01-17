Japan to aim at 'ageless society' with more healthy seniors working

Japan should aim at becoming an "ageless society" where people aged 65 or older will not be automatically regarded as seniors but will be encouraged to stay healthy and work, a draft of a revised government policy on the elderly said Wednesday.

The draft, marking the first revision in five years of the country's policy on the elderly, also said people should be allowed to delay the age to start receiving public pensions to over 70, with the government hoping they will continue to be part of the labor force even after retirement.

Currently, the elderly start receiving pensions from 65 in principle, but can choose the starting age from between 60 to 70. The amount of monthly pension increases the more the starting age is delayed.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party's related committee broadly approved the draft on Wednesday, with the Cabinet of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe set to endorse it within this month.

"The general trend of uniformly seeing those aged 65 or over as elderly is losing credibility," an outline of the new policy said. "The government will review the (current) standardization by age bracket and aim at creating an ageless society where people of all generations can be active according to their wishes," the outline says.

The new policy is being formulated as Japan is experiencing an unprecedented population aging with declining birthrates. In 2025, one in every three people in Japan is expected to be 65 or older.

In such a super-aging society, the current social security system must be reformed, and the outline says the government will take steps to facilitate re-employment of the elderly, such as by supporting those who would like to start a business through offering loans by the government-affiliated Japan Finance Corp. and setting up a consultation desk at Hello Work public job placement offices for seniors looking for re-employment.

The outline contains a numerical target to increase the rate of employment among those aged 60 to 64 to 67 percent in 2020, up from 63.6 percent as of 2016.

The government will also promote measures to enhance seniors' well-being and reduce their need for nursing care, while steps to prevent their being isolated in communities have also been included in the outline.

