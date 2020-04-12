Japan to allow 1st-time patients to receive medical services online

In a bid to protect hospitals from the coronavirus, the health ministry will allow first-time patients to receive medical examinations and be prescribed medicine online or via telephone, beginning next week, the health minister said Friday.

Patients, who choose to receive such services, will also be able to receive prescribed medicine at home by using a courier after being given instructions on the use of drugs from a pharmacist over the phone.

"We are planning on releasing prefecture-by-prefecture lists of medical facilities where the services are available," said Katsunobu Kato, minister of health, labor and welfare, during a press conference.

First-time patients will be allowed to receive medical services online or over the phone as long as the current pandemic continues, but will have to see a doctor in person to be prescribed medicine after it ends as currently required.

The health ministry has tentatively set an online consultation fee for first-time patients at 2,140 yen, with patients paying up to 642 yen depending on their type of health insurance, ministry sources said.

The cost is roughly three-quarters of the 2,880 yen for medical examinations given in person to new patients, with patients paying up to 864 yen.

Those who wish to receive a non-face-to-face medical examination will be asked to choose a medical institution from the list to be published by the ministry and make a reservation via phone call or smartphone.

The service will apply to general patients as well as those who have tested positive for the coronavirus but show light or no symptoms and are self-isolating at home or at an accommodation facility.

Additionally, the health ministry is planning on implementing measures against identity fraud and other practices abusing the new services. Doctors will also only be able to prescribe a set list of medications without seeing a patient.

