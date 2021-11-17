Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan to allow 5,000 entrants daily under eased COVID restrictions

TOKYO

Japan is set to further ease entry restrictions introduced amid the coronavirus pandemic, allowing up to 5,000 people to enter the country each day compared with the current limit of 3,500, government sources said Wednesday.

The increase, effective Nov 26, will be accompanied by enhanced screening at airports as fewer infections have been reported in the country.

Earlier this month, the government relaxed entry restrictions for businesspeople, students and technical interns, including cutting the COVID-19 quarantine period to three days from 10 for business travelers with vaccination certificates who are entering for stays of up to three months.

While the government is continuing to suspend the entry of tourists, it will also consider allowing in tour groups after reviewing how their activities can be controlled and monitored, officials have said.

