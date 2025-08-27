Japan to allow over-the-counter 'morning-after pill' sales to all ages

Over-the-counter sales of morning-after pills will not be age restricted or require parental consent should they become available without a doctor's prescription, Japan's health ministry said.
The plan approved at a ruling Liberal Democratic Party meeting on Wednesday, however, specifies that women must take the emergency contraceptive in front of a pharmacist.
The Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry is considering allowing the drugs to be sold without a prescription amid growing calls to protect women's rights. Over-the-counter sales of the pills for women aged 16 and older have been trialed at selected drug stores nationwide since November 2023.
Before the trial, women in Japan, including victims of sexual assault, had to go to a clinic or hospital for a prescription to obtain an emergency contraceptive.
The pills, when taken within 72 hours after unprotected sex, can effectively prevent pregnancy. Health professionals say better access to them within Japan could provide rape victims with vital protection after a traumatic incident while also potentially reducing the need for abortions.© KYODO
falseflagsteve
This defies belief, the slippery slope begins.
its ok these are available to those who have suffered rape but freely available to all ages without question?
Sorry, but this is immoral.
CAPTAIN
Further reducing the birthrate
virusrex
Overreacting, there is no realistic danger to making available practical and safe options for family planning.
Immoral is to expect personal, outdated and debunked beliefs to be imposed to others.
This claim requires evidence, this only makes a decision that is already made safer, it is not realisitic to think this would lead to a significant higher birthrate by pretending unwanted pregnancies are both numerous enough to make a difference and unable to be interrupted by other methods.
blackpassenger
WO! Japan is crawling into the 21st century?
Monty
This is a good thing.
The pills, when taken within 72 hours after unprotected sex, can effectively prevent pregnancy.
But couples should get sensitized to use a condom.
Jay
Science, not just faith, tells us that life begins at conception. From the very moment sperm and egg unite, a unique human being exists, with DNA never before seen in history and never to be repeated again. What the pill destroys is not “potential life,” but life itself, in its most vulnerable form.
The tragedy here is doubled. Not only will countless children never see the light of day, but society also reinforces the dangerous lie that reckless choices carry no consequences. Self-control is dismissed and pushed aside in favor of instant fixes.
Those of us who care about life mourn these future children who will never laugh, cry, or embrace their parents. Their silent loss should weigh on all of us who still believe in the sanctity of life.
falseflagsteve
Virusrex
Finally I agree with you on something bruv. “Immoral is to expect personal, outdated and debunked beliefs to be imposed to others”.
This kind of easy access to kids, yes kids any age leads to Paedophiles molesting the girls and the girls getting these under the order of the offender. The victim is often terrified and will obey the offender.
This will give manipulative MAPS free rein to have sex with underage girls and ensure they take this pills as a means to remove evidence.
BigP
Finally!!
wallace
This would be a common-sense move for unwanted pregnancies. Works in other countries.
falseflagsteve
Wallace
Not for children.
Fighto!
Your "morals" do not apply to people in Japan.
Jay
Coming from you, a little “moral high horse” would've actually done you good. Tell us, how many babies were killed when the women in your past were coerced into an abortion so you could take the “easy way out”? How many would be walking this earth today if they hadn’t been erased before they even drew breath?