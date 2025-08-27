Japan to allow over-the-counter 'morning-after pill' sales to all ages

Over-the-counter sales of morning-after pills will not be age restricted or require parental consent should they become available without a doctor's prescription, Japan's health ministry said.

The plan approved at a ruling Liberal Democratic Party meeting on Wednesday, however, specifies that women must take the emergency contraceptive in front of a pharmacist.

The Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry is considering allowing the drugs to be sold without a prescription amid growing calls to protect women's rights. Over-the-counter sales of the pills for women aged 16 and older have been trialed at selected drug stores nationwide since November 2023.

Before the trial, women in Japan, including victims of sexual assault, had to go to a clinic or hospital for a prescription to obtain an emergency contraceptive.

The pills, when taken within 72 hours after unprotected sex, can effectively prevent pregnancy. Health professionals say better access to them within Japan could provide rape victims with vital protection after a traumatic incident while also potentially reducing the need for abortions.

