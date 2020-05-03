Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
A ship museum in Yokohama has been closed on during the Golden Week holidays under the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: KYODO
national

Japan to allow reopening of some parks, museums, other facilities

TOKYO

Japan will allow the reopening of parks, museums, libraries and some other public facilities, even in areas with a relatively high number of coronavirus infections, a senior government official said Sunday.

As part of efforts to deal with public weariness with the prolonged state of emergency, economic revitalization minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said at a press conference that the government will permit those facilities to restart if sufficient measures to prevent the spread of the virus are put in place.

The government will release a set of guidelines on how to resume social activities on Monday, when it will formally decide to extend the state of emergency, likely by around a month.

The planned reopening of public facilities will be allowed in Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto, Hokkaido, Fukuoka and eight other prefectures that the government has singled out for taking stepped-up measures against the virus, according to Nishimura, who is in charge of issues related to the state of emergency.

When he met with the press, Nishimura also said the government is considering using the Regional Economy Vitalization Corp of Japan, a public-private investment fund, to financially support troubled midsized firms in non-urban areas.

"About 1 trillion yen has been prepared (by the fund) for the whole country. If necessary, we will also think about increasing this amount," Nishimura said.

He also said the government is considering increasing the current subsidy of up to 8,330 yen per day provided to companies for each employee taking days off due to the spread of the virus.

On a TV program, Nishimura said that if realized, the increased amount will be paid for all days taken off since the subsidy program was introduced in early April.

In addition, he said the government plans to disclose numerical targets for when to lift the state of emergency, under which people in Japan have been requested to stay home as much as possible and some businesses asked to shut.

On Friday, a government panel recommended that the requests be kept in place for a while as the number of infections has not fallen sharply since the initial state of emergency was declared by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on April 7 for Tokyo, Osaka and five other prefectures.

On April 16, Abe expanded the state of emergency to cover the rest of the country, urging the public to avoid closed spaces, crowded places and close contact with other people.

The state of emergency was originally scheduled to end Wednesday, the last day of the Golden Week holiday.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

So Japan is open or closed, are public spaces going to be open or not, do we stay home or can we go out, can we move about or do we stay home, talk about confused signals , is this govt awake or asleep.............

0 ( +0 / -0 )

About time!!

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

