Japan to allow schools to exclusively use digital textbooks from 2030

A Japanese education ministry task force has proposed allowing schools to exclusively use digital textbooks from around fiscal 2030.

Under the proposal presented at the task force meeting open to media, local education boards will be able to choose between traditional printed textbooks and digital ones to be used at schools.

Currently, digital versions of print textbooks, provided on tablet computers with additional video and audio information, are used as supplementary materials for English and mathematics classes of fifth to ninth graders starting this fiscal year, which began in April 2024.

The task force of the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology will discuss whether to allow schools to use both print and digital textbooks in the same classes before compiling its interim report by the end of March.

Other topics to be taken up include the extent to which information linked to quick-response codes can be recognized as part of textbook materials.

