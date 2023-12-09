Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan to allow use of private cars as taxis under certain terms

1 Comment
TOKYO

The Japanese government has finalized a plan to allow drivers with a standard license to offer taxi services using their own vehicle in an effort to address a nationwide shortage of taxi drivers.

Under the eased measures, individuals without a license to provide driver services will be able to do so as long as they undergo prior training and are directly employed by taxi companies, according to people familiar with the matter. The individuals, however, will not be permitted to drive a conventional taxi.

The shortage of drivers in Japan has been exacerbated by a recovery in economic activity and increased inbound tourism following the easing of the coronavirus pandemic.

But with many Japanese companies prohibiting side jobs, it remains to be seen whether the regulatory changes will be effective in increasing the number of drivers.

Even with the changes, the number of private vehicles taxi companies can use for services cannot exceed the number of conventional taxis they possess.

The fare will also be in accordance with the approved rate set by authorities, with dynamic pricing commonly seen in ride-hailing services like Uber, which connects private car owners with individuals seeking transportation, not to be applicable in this instance.

Details, including when the changes will come into effect, will be hashed out following discussions at a government council for regulatory reform next Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the government has postponed making a decision on whether to lift a ban on ride-hailing services. Debate will continue with the aim of formulating a plan around June next year.

Former Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Digital Minister Taro Kono are among those who have advocated lifting the ban on ride-hailing.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today, No annual fee required!

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

So, in effect, it is removing the need for a commercial license for taxi companies in hiring new drivers.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 46

GaijinPot Blog

5 Seasonal Getaways in Kanagawa Prefecture

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Christmas Concerts and Performances in Tokyo for 2023

GaijinPot Blog

Where to See Real Gundam in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Is The Japan Rail Pass Worth It?

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Capturing Emotion Through Color

Savvy Tokyo

Reborn Art Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Mount Omuro

GaijinPot Travel

Koganeyama Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Kuju Mountains

GaijinPot Travel

Traditions and Trends at the Tokyo Food Summit 2023

Savvy Tokyo

tokyo

Small Worlds Miniature Museum

GaijinPot Travel