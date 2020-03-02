Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Crowds wearing protective masks, following an outbreak of the coronavirus, walk through Shinagawa Station in Tokyo on Monday. Photo: REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Abe says gov't will announce more measures on March 10 to counter virus

2 Comments
TOKYO

Japan will announce a second batch of measures around March 10 to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and mitigate its damage to the economy, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Monday.

The government will take sufficient steps including helping small- and medium-sized firms cope with any financial shortfalls by tapping its 270 billion yen in budget reserves, Abe told parliament.

"We will carefully monitor developments and take steps without hesitation, as needed," Abe said.

Japan has more than 940 virus cases, including 705 from the British-registered Diamond Princess cruise liner, which was quarantined near Tokyo this month, according to the public broadcaster, NHK.

2 Comments
Good BLOODY luck!!!!

I am not holding my breath, the cat is out of the bag, sadly Japan made major mistakes in the early days, time will tell how much the costs are, so far they are high economically, expect personal costs to start to spiral!

Hope I am wrong though......

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

This reminds me of when the nightly news commercials came on in the US. "Tune in tonight at 10pm to find out how to save your life."

We have measures in place to help prevent the spread of the virus and reduce the financial hit on the economy. Tune in on March 10th to find out what you have to do.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Just a few thoughts....

I would forget about the peeps from the vessel.

940 nationwide cases minus 705 from the vessel leaves only 235 people as of this week.

That's not too bad. Hokkaido is a bit worrisome but that is probably because people were inside due to the cold and in closer contact than in warmer places.

Let's see how many we have next week.

If the number goes down that is good.

I hope everyone will be okay.

I remain optimistic.

It will be interesting to see Sumo with no fans.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

haha ... needs some time to think them up!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Apparently minimal community spread in affected hot countries - Singapore, Philippines, Thailand - is a good indicator for the spring.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-02-29/u-s-surgeon-general-urges-people-to-stop-buying-masks

The the US Surgeon General himself states that wearing a mask will not prevent you from Catching the Coronavirus. He also stated that washing your hands is the best way to prevent infection

0 ( +0 / -0 )

But I am sure there are readers who will accuse him of having a political agenda

0 ( +0 / -0 )

That's in 8 days... thank you anyway..?

Meanwhile... i am already on suspended work... thank you anyway? Good, my company is a public one... i still got 90% of my pay.

Oh... don't forget to wear a mask... i heard you don't get the virus if you use one.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

