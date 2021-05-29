Japan approves Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for 12- to 15-year-olds

A Japanese health ministry panel has approved expanding the use of the U.S. pharmaceutical maker Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 vaccine for people aged 12 to 15 in addition to those 16 or older.
The ministry is expected to decide at a meeting Monday to provide the vaccine free for those aged between 12 and 15.
The panel also gave the green light to extending the vaccine's maximum storage period at temperatures between 2 and 8 C to one month from five days. For longer-term storage, the Pfizer vaccine needs to be kept at a temperature of around minus 75 C.
Pfizer has been working with the Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency in Japan to expand authorization of its vaccines for younger people, as well as to extend the storage period, which have been authorized in other countries.
In the company's clinical trial involving 2,260 children aged between 12 and 15 years, 18 who were given a placebo were later infected with the novel coronavirus, while none administered with the vaccine were confirmed with the virus.
The Japanese government approved the Pfizer vaccine in February and began inoculating health care workers. Vaccinations for the elderly began in April.
Japan is receiving enough Pfizer vaccines for 97 million people.
U.S. company Moderna Inc has also released clinical study results showing effectiveness of its vaccine in children between the ages of 12 and 17 and is preparing to expand its use for them in some countries. It is currently authorized for people over the age of 18.
Japan approved Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine earlier in the month.© KYODO
Kanta
By the time they get around to vaccinating those 12- to 15-year-olds, they'll be in the 65+ group.
Zoroto
Fantastic news. So now all the LDP cronies' kids can get vaccinated!
bokuda
Doesn't even make sense.
Why don't just read the papers of Pfizer, they have done manny trials
manny times before.
Are the Japanese people other species? Can drugs behave different upon the place where you were born?
Bob Fosse
After you’ve used those you can start thinking about the 12-15 year olds. Shake a leg.
hatsufred
So have they finished vaccinating health care workers ?
Oxycodin
lol-ing here at the logic of these decisions makers. Always think do things backwards
Zoroto
I am sure this decision took endless meetings and deliberations. Imagine how much more productively they could have used the time in order to speed up the vaccinations of people who actually need it.
Oxycodin
When do they plan to release version from 0-5 and 6-11 age groups or however they plan on
shogun36
What’s the difference?
Might as well approve all ages from 0 - 100 and beyond!
It doesn’t matter if no one in any age group isn’t getting it!
Zoroto
I am sure they are working on it, and then they can proclaim that Japan is the only place in the world where newborns are vaccinated for COVID-19.
BackpackingNepal
Paracetamol is compulsory 7,8 hours after taking vaccine if you don't want to have headache, body ache and fever.
A week ago when i had Pfizer, didn't even feel anything on my arm, i even got suspicious whilst i was waiting for 15 mins, i was like, did he really do it or not? I saw people with the bangage wrapped around their arm but not on mine. Then 7,8 hours later, started to get fever and body ache and headache. Tried to avoid any tablets but next day got even worse, so had to take Paracetamol.
Txrogers
Ridiculous decision. Have not made a right one yet, why stop now.
Yubaru
Fine, approve it, but quit with the PR that makes it sound like it's going to happen anytime soon!
I have a friend, who "applied" for his and his wife's 1st shot, almost a month ago, they are currently "scheduled" to receive their 1st shot around June 26th, almost 2 months after they applied!
Yubaru
Aspirin, or acetaminophen, same thing!
justasking
No, no, no. Aspirin and acetaminophen (or paracetamol) are different.
Sven Asai
Soon we have more announcements and approvals than viruses. lol
justasking
So, do you want us to clap for a job well done?