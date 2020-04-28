Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
national

Japan to approve Remdesivir for coronavirus patients in May

0 Comments
TOKYO

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Monday that Japan will soon approve the anti-viral drug remdesivir for the treatment of coronavirus patients, in what will be the country's first such decision amid the pandemic.

A government official said separately that the drug will be approved as early as next month to treat patients with COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus, as moves to develop therapeutic drugs and vaccines have been accelerating around the globe.

"The pharmaceutical approval (of remdesivir) will be possible shortly," Abe told a parliamentary session.

Remdesivir has been developed by U.S. biopharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences Inc. as a possible treatment for Ebola.

A clinical test conducted by an international team on patients with severe COVID-19 symptoms will conclude this month.

The New England Journal of Medicine recently published a study showing the drug's effectiveness in nearly 70 percent of 53 coronavirus patients with severe symptoms, while it caused serious side-effects, such as deterioration of kidney function, in a quarter of them.

A spokesperson of the Japan unit of Gilead Sciences said, "We are currently conducting clinical tests and are focused on confirming the drug's efficacy and safety."

Once an application by Gilead Sciences is made, the Japanese government is set to fast-track its approval. This streamlining of the process -- which involves postponing reports on domestic clinical tests to a later date -- is available on condition that the drug has been approved in another country.

In Japan, the anti-influenza drug Avigan is also going through clinical tests on COVID-19 patients, which will last through June. A scientific study in China has shown its efficacy in treating the disease.

The Japanese government has requested Fujifilm Toyama Chemical Co, a group firm of Fujifilm Holdings Corp, to boost production of Avigan, also known as favipiravir. As it is feared to cause birth defects, it cannot be administered to expecting mothers or those who may become pregnant.

Also Monday, Shionogi & Co said it will develop a vaccine for the novel coronavirus, aiming to start clinical trials this year.

The Japanese company has decided to develop a recombinant protein vaccine for the virus that causes COVID-19 through its subsidiary UMN Pharma Inc., while also seeking to discover therapeutic drugs for the disease. Shionogi said it is looking to offer the vaccine for 10 million people.

The company is coordinating its plans with relevant parties including the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Study Japanese in Japan

Apply to Japanese language schools in Japan with GaijinPot Study

Sign Up

0 Comments
Login to comment

https://www.google.ca/amp/s/amp.theguardian.com/world/2020/apr/23/high-hopes-drug-for-covid-19-treatment-failed-in-full-trial

showing the drug's effectiveness in nearly 70 percent of 53 coronavirus patients with severe symptoms, while it caused serious side-effects, such as deterioration of kidney function, in a quarter of them.

"We are currently conducting clinical tests and are focused on confirming the drug's efficacy and safety."

Japan, late again! This has ALREADY been proven NOT to work! Also, it causes SEROUS life altering damage! And I bet the doctors wouldn’t even discuss the side effects with the patient as is the case 100% of the time in my experience.

what are you thinking japan!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Careers

Bringing Heart To Issues With Storyteller Holly Thompson

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 17

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home

Savvy Tokyo

Cities

7 Live Streams of Japan to Watch From Home

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Tweet of the Week #78: Japanese Turn to Zoom for Nomikais While Social Distancing

GaijinPot Blog

Fukuoka

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Book Corner

7 Japan Travel Books To Inspire Future Trips

Savvy Tokyo