Japan to ask foreign tourists to wear masks, take out COVID insurance

The government said Tuesday it will ask foreign tourists to wear face masks and take out insurance to cover medical expenses in the event they contract COVID-19 as Japan restarts accepting visitors in stages later this week.
The tourism ministry has compiled guidelines for travel agencies and hotels ahead of Friday's resumption of accepting arrivals for the purpose of tourism. Entry will be initially restricted to guided tours from 98 countries and regions presenting the lowest risk of infection, including the United States, Britain, China, South Korea, Indonesia and Thailand.
"Understanding of the guidelines and compliance will lead to the smooth resumption of inbound tourism and its expansion," Tetsuo Saito, minister of land, infrastructure, transport and tourism, told a press conference.
Under the guidelines, travel agencies will gain the consent of tour participants to comply with the measures by explaining upon sales or reservation of tours that they will not be penalized for failing to comply but may not be able to take part in tours.
The guidelines also state that travel agencies will set tour routes to avoid crowded areas and select facilities that thoroughly implement antivirus measures, and gather information on multilingual medical institutions and hotels for isolation.
While in Japan, the agencies will transport tour participants found to be infected with the novel coronavirus to medical institutions and support them until they leave the country. They will also ask participants to notify them if they are found infected with the novel coronavirus within a week after returning home.
The agencies will keep records of the tours, including places they visited and where they sat in public transportation, so that if participants are found to be infected they can quickly identify close contacts who need to be isolated.
Those who are not close contacts will be able to continue their tour.
Ahead of the resumption of tourist travel, Japan has conducted test tours for inbound travelers from the United States, Australia, Singapore and Thailand. The Thai group's tour was suspended after a participant tested positive for the virus.
The country has been gradually easing restrictions on the entry of foreign visitors, seeking to match other Group of Seven nations after coming under fire at home and abroad for its tough border controls.
But it is likely to take some time for the country to reopen its borders to individual tourists as concern lingers within the government over the potential resurgence of infections.
Japan on Wednesday doubled its cap on daily arrivals to the country to 20,000 and allowed most to forgo COVID-19 tests and quarantine periods. The forthcoming guided tour participants will be included in the 20,000-per-day arrival quota.© KYODO
Cigars N Coffee
Once again zero science behind these decisions. This is all about control!
There is no mask guidelines and there hasn’t been since this all started.
Larr Flint
I can't imagine how it will work? You will have your special SEAT on the bus, and probably you will have your SEAT in the restaurant. Can you imagine that? What if you won't like the person on the bus? :D What if you will want to see something on the other side of the bus?
This all sounds like a prison bus ride good luck with that.
Until they won't open for individual tourists the YEN will go up BANANAS.
tamanegi
No thanks. Under these conditions and the beginning of the rainy season Japan is not worth it. There are better locations to visit at present IMO.
kurisupisu
What?
Japanese with medical insurance are denied hospital beds and in reality, the vast majority don’t need one.
Japan is blowing on a spent squib, as usual…
tokyo_m
Whilst also telling Japanese people that they no longer need to. You couldn't make this stuff up.
Rodney
Does that mean before that, all foreigners got free healthcare?
David
Ahahhahahhhahahaha absurd! I didn't think it could get to this point. I was fascinated by the idea of going to Japan. Now it scares me! All for a political question.
Jo Gibson
So tourists are allowed to come but not see any 'crowded tourist spots? So you won't get to see main tourist spots.
Algernon LaCroix
With rules like this, a guided tour of North Korea seems like a better option.
dan
Utterly preposterous.
Masks are not obligatory..There are no laws on this .
And anyway they are advising people remove them outside in unconfined spaces!
Elvis is here
This is daft. Its the JGov's home grown version of the debunked Chinese zero Corona policy. It only makes sense to the politicians. No benefit at all to the average joe inside or outside the country.
Jexan
If Japan is serious about this they can kiss tourism in 2022 goodbye. Money will be spent elsewhere.
BigYen
What a ridiculous set of restrictions. As an individual tourist, I’m not allowed in yet, but if I were allowed in I’d wear a mask - not just because the J-Gov insists, but also because it’s perfectly obvious to anyone who’s been looking at Japan’s Covid statistics that no-one has ever had any idea of how much Covid there really is in Japan, and I want to protect myself as much as possible against picking it up from the locals.
BigYen
And one further thing - if the Japanese government continues to drag its feet on this issue, it really is going to be as some other posters are saying- tourists, and their financial contribution to Japan’s economy, are going to vote with their feet and just go elsewhere.
Yotomaya
Because Covid is unique to Japan, nobody else knows how to deal with it and "foreigners" need special guidelines. No surprises there.
This would have been a brilliant idea over the first two years of the pandemic. I don't mean keeping records of everyone, but enabling people who shared the same spaces as those who tested positive to get easy access to testing rather than book overbooked or expensive private centers. I wonder why that's a thing only now tourists from overseas are involved.
Elvis is here
Well said. Buy that BigYen a pint of hand sanitiser. To add, I know a few of the wall flies here that I would wear a hazmat suit around if I was lucky enough to bump into.