Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan to ask travelers from U.S. to self-quarantine for 14 days

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan is set to ask travelers from the United States to self-quarantine for 14 days after their arrival to contain the spread of the new coronavirus, a government source said Sunday.

During the two-week period, such travelers will be required to stay in designated places such as their homes or hotels and avoid use of public transportation, the source said.

The government is likely to make a decision on the matter at a meeting of the National Security Council, probably on Monday, the source said, adding that the government is also considering imposing an entry ban from the United States.

Earlier in the day, Japan's Foreign Ministry urged the public to avoid nonessential travel for the whole of the United States, raising its warning level by one notch in response to the spread of the coronavirus there.

Tokyo has already taken similar steps for travelers from Europe, Egypt and Iran.

The U.S. State Department on Thursday advised Americans to avoid all international travel, raising its global health warning to the highest level of 4 amid the worldwide spread of the new coronavirus.

Japan is struggling to prevent a surge in domestic infections as speculation grows that the Tokyo Olympics could be postponed or canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The number of infections from the new coronavirus has surpassed 300,000 worldwide, with deaths nearing 13,000 as of Sunday, according to a Kyodo News tally based on government data and other sources of information.

China topped the list with about 81,000 cases, followed by some 53,000 in Italy, 25,000 in Spain, 24,000 in the United States and 20,000 in Iran.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

0 Comments
Login to comment

Not good enough. The boarder should be sealed. The foreigners should be sent back.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

And the request to quarantine won’t start for three days. WTH?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Persevering through COVID-19: What we Can Learn from Japan’s Cherry Blossoms

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Feeling Like A Queen: A Mother-Daughter Day Out In Kimono

Savvy Tokyo

Adventures

Hike Idea Near Tokyo: Mt. Nokogiri

Savvy Tokyo

Fashion

Thrift Like a Local: The Tokyo West Edition

Savvy Tokyo

A Day at Nagano’s Ryuoo Ski Park

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #73: New Yamanote Line Station Takanawa Gateway Opens

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 11, 2020

GaijinPot Blog