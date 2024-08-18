 Japan Today
national

Japan to back women's peacemaking role at African development confab

TOKYO

Japan is set to express support for women taking leading roles in peacemaking during a ministerial meeting for African development to be held in Tokyo next weekend, sources close to the matter said.

The new initiative will focus on the Horn of Africa, a region in the eastern part of the continent riddled with conflict, with an eight-country African trade bloc known as the Intergovernmental Authority on Development to act as the base.

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa, who will chair the ministerial meeting of the Tokyo International Conference on African Development on Aug. 24-25, has been driving the "women, peace and security" agenda, which emphasizes women's involvement in conflict resolution and peacebuilding.

The TICAD ministerial meeting will feature three sessions on society, peace and stability, and the economy, along with discussions over lunch.

Kamikawa is expected to emphasize Japan's recognition of Africa as an "important partner" based on her April visit, with the meeting to reaffirm cooperation in areas such as strengthening the rule of law, health care, waste management and landmine countermeasures.

Effective utilization of advanced technologies like digital and artificial intelligence will also be on the agenda ahead of the ninth TICAD summit to be held in Yokohama in August next year.

The session on the economy will be attended by business representatives, and a panel discussion on local startups will also be held.

Meetings focused on six key themes about Africa's future will be held concurrently with the ministerial gathering, allowing citizens and private firms to participate in the discussions.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

