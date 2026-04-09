 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Image: iStock/SVPhilon
national

Japan to ban gene-edited embryos aimed at creating 'designer babies'

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan is set to outlaw research and treatments involving the genetic modification of human fertilized eggs using genome editing technology and their subsequent implantation into human or animal uteruses for the purpose of giving birth to a child, according to a bill approved by the cabinet on Friday.

Under the proposed law, the government will require researchers to report their plans and keep records of any research involving genetically edited embryos. Those found to have violated the restrictions will face penalties.

While genetic editing has the potential to prevent hereditary diseases, concerns have been raised about unanticipated risks and limitations of the technology. There are also concerns that it could lead to attempts to create "designer babies" with specific traits such as height, physical appearance, and athletic ability.

In Japan, implanting genetically edited eggs into a human uterus is currently partially prohibited under government guidelines, but there are no penalties for violations. This procedure is illegal in some countries, including Britain, Germany and France.

The bill also covers the process of using edited sperm or eggs and imposes penalties of up to 10 years' imprisonment and/or a fine of up to 10 million yen.

Anyone planning to conduct genetic editing research will be required to submit a proposal to the government. Until 60 days after the plan is accepted, they will be unable to edit, receive, or import genetically modified embryos.

© KYODO

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

GaijinPot Celebrates: Real Connections Networking Party

Join us for a fun evening of making real connections in a stylish but casual social setting. Entry fee includes a standing buffet, free flowing drinks, door prize and more! April 23 (Thurs) at PACHA CRAFT BEER TACOS in Akasaka.

Seats are limited. Get your ticket today!

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Events

Osaka Area Events for April 2026

GaijinPot Blog

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Mie

GaijinPot Travel

Events

Tokyo Area Events for April 2026

GaijinPot Blog

Nagahama Castle

GaijinPot Travel

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Tochigi

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events For April 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Same-Sex Partnership Oath System in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Top Japanese Haircare Brands For Thick and Healthy Hair

Savvy Tokyo

What Is The Average Salary in Japan? (Updated For 2026)

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Capcom Exhibition in Niigata: Celebrate Resident Evil, Street Fighter and More

GaijinPot Blog

Events

GaijinPot Celebrates Real Connections: A Laid-Back Night in Akasaka

GaijinPot Blog

Japan’s Favorite Work Visa Gets N2 Language Requirement

GaijinPot Blog