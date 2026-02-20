 Japan Today
Japan to ban in-flight use of power banks from April

TOKYO

Japan's transport ministry has notified airlines that it will ban the use of power banks on airplanes from April after a series of incidents in which mobile batteries caught fire on flights, a source familiar with the matter said.

The ban will not be limited to using power banks to charge smartphones but will also extend to charging them via onboard power outlets, the source said.

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism has decided to strengthen its measures after urging travelers since July not to stow power banks in overhead compartments and to keep them within reach during flights.

Lithium-ion batteries, commonly used in power banks, can ignite upon physical impact or due to gradual degradation, according to the ministry.

Mobile batteries are currently not allowed in checked baggage, and there are limits on the number and capacity permitted in carry-on luggage.

A fire that broke out in January 2025 aboard a low-cost carrier operated by Air Busan Co. is believed to have been caused by a defective power bank.

