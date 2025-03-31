Japan to bar acquisition of farmland by soon-to-leave foreigners

Japan will bar foreigners from acquiring farmland if their visas are set to expire soon, in a bid to prevent misuse of such land amid high prices for rice and other food items, the farm ministry said.

The system will be introduced Tuesday through a revision to the enforcement regulation of the Cropland Act, requiring foreigners to report the remaining duration of their visas when acquiring farmland.

The move comes as ruling party lawmakers have voiced their concerns that farmland could be used for unintended purposes amid an increase in foreign-linked entities becoming owners.

Farmland acquirers are basically required to engage in farming for at least 150 days a year, with municipal agricultural committees responsible for deciding whether to approve the acquisitions.

In September 2023, the ministry began requiring foreign individuals and companies to report their nationalities when applying to acquire land. Individuals were also required to report their visa status but not the number of days remaining until expiration.

Under the new system, foreigners will not be allowed to acquire farmland if their visas are set to expire soon and there are no prospects for renewal.

Regardless of nationality, those set to move far away from the farmland will also be barred from acquiring it.

The ministry, however, has not defined the minimum visa period required for land acquisition, with an official saying that local agricultural committees will make decisions on a case-by-case basis.

According to the ministry, farmland acquired in Japan by foreign individuals residing in the country and by companies with foreign shareholders holding voting rights totaled 154 hectares in 2022 and 90 hectares in 2023.

Meanwhile, a total of about 73 hectares of farmland in six prefectures were acquired by foreign entities headquartered outside Japan between 2017 and 2023.

A company linked to France acquired the largest area of land, while firms with ties to China and Hong Kong were also among the owners.

