 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan to bar acquisition of farmland by soon-to-leave foreigners

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan will bar foreigners from acquiring farmland if their visas are set to expire soon, in a bid to prevent misuse of such land amid high prices for rice and other food items, the farm ministry said.

The system will be introduced Tuesday through a revision to the enforcement regulation of the Cropland Act, requiring foreigners to report the remaining duration of their visas when acquiring farmland.

The move comes as ruling party lawmakers have voiced their concerns that farmland could be used for unintended purposes amid an increase in foreign-linked entities becoming owners.

Farmland acquirers are basically required to engage in farming for at least 150 days a year, with municipal agricultural committees responsible for deciding whether to approve the acquisitions.

In September 2023, the ministry began requiring foreign individuals and companies to report their nationalities when applying to acquire land. Individuals were also required to report their visa status but not the number of days remaining until expiration.

Under the new system, foreigners will not be allowed to acquire farmland if their visas are set to expire soon and there are no prospects for renewal.

Regardless of nationality, those set to move far away from the farmland will also be barred from acquiring it.

The ministry, however, has not defined the minimum visa period required for land acquisition, with an official saying that local agricultural committees will make decisions on a case-by-case basis.

According to the ministry, farmland acquired in Japan by foreign individuals residing in the country and by companies with foreign shareholders holding voting rights totaled 154 hectares in 2022 and 90 hectares in 2023.

Meanwhile, a total of about 73 hectares of farmland in six prefectures were acquired by foreign entities headquartered outside Japan between 2017 and 2023.

A company linked to France acquired the largest area of land, while firms with ties to China and Hong Kong were also among the owners.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Bento: Savvy’s Guide To Japan’s Packed Lunch Box

Savvy Tokyo

Learn

15 Great Free Apps for Studying Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Using the Post Office in Japan: Useful Phrases

GaijinPot Blog

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “We’re Not Getting Married?”

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

The Golden Route: The Best Itinerary for First-Time Travelers to Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sanda Cherry Blossom Festival

GaijinPot Travel

How to Use a Ramen Ticket Machine in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Dating Apps in Japan 2025: What’s Worth It and Not?

Savvy Tokyo

Tsuyama Cherry Blossom Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Gojo River

GaijinPot Travel

Hay Fever in Japan: What You Need to Know

GaijinPot Blog

How to Talk Dirty in Japanese

GaijinPot Blog