Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan to begin issuing new passports featuring ukiyo-e

2 Comments
TOKYO

Japan will begin issuing new passports this month featuring the woodblock works of ukiyo-e master Katsushika Hokusai, the Foreign Ministry said.

People who apply from now on will receive passports with the iconic "The Great Wave off Kanagawa" among other pieces from the series "Thirty-six views of Mt. Fuji" printed on the pages as an anti-forgery measure.

The five-year version will have 16 works from the series, while the 10-year version will contain 24. While the covers will remain unchanged, the new passports will also have more secure IC chips, making it harder for a holder's personal data to be stolen.

It usually takes about six business days for a passport application to be processed, meaning the first batch of booklets will likely reach the public next week.

Hokusai (1760-1849) is renowned for his intricate woodblock prints and ukiyo-e paintings of everything from dramatic landscapes and still-life portraits to depictions of everyday life.

Japan also plans to use "The Great Wave off Kanagawa" on a new 1,000 yen bill it will put into circulation in 2024, on the reverse side of a portrait of industrialist Eiichi Shibusawa (1840-1931).

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top things to do in Gifu and Nagano prefectures

A guide to traveling in central Japan

Learn More

2 Comments
Login to comment

Wow, well this is something! I’m not against it, I’m for it actually but still, wow! Never would’ve thought something like this would happen.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Pictures please

1 ( +1 / -0 )

How come this something so cool and Japanese for passports but make a characterless, hideously, ugly box for Harajuku Station?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Lifestyle

5 Treats To Give Yourself This Valentine’s Day

Savvy Tokyo

Festivals

Sapporo Snow Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Kanji Cheat Sheets: How to Use the Heating Function on your Air Conditioner in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 5

GaijinPot Blog

Traditional

Chomei-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Culture

What the Heck is Setsubun?

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #66: Amidst Coronavirus Fears, Twitter Shares How (Not) To Wear A Surgical Face Mask

GaijinPot Blog