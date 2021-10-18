Japan to begin trials of COVID-19 vaccination proof at eateries

The Japanese government said Monday it will begin conducting trials this week using proof of COVID-19 vaccinations or negative test results at eateries in preparation for another possible wave of infections this winter.
The trials, aimed at maintaining economic activity while preventing the spread of infections, will allow individuals presenting certificates showing they have been fully vaccinated to eat in larger groups and eateries to extend their opening hours, with many local governments continuing to implement preventive steps after a state of emergency covering Tokyo and 18 prefectures was lifted on Oct 1.
The trials will begin Thursday in Kyoto Prefecture, followed by Hokkaido and Fukuoka Prefecture.
A Japanese restaurant in Kyoto Prefecture, a Japanese-style izakaya pub in Hokkaido and a hotel restaurant in Fukuoka Prefecture are among the eateries at which the trials will take place, according to the Japanese government.
While Japan has seen a steady decline in coronavirus infections since logging record cases in the summer, the government is preparing for another wave of infections, which medical experts warn could occur during the winter.
Using the trials as a framework, the government wants to avoid imposing strict steps uniformly and to continue economic activity even if the country is hit by another wave.
Trials using proof of vaccination or negative test results have been held at professional soccer matches.© KYODO
JeffLee
Bring it on! After 2 years, I'm choking for a real pint in a real pub, and I want to be safe. Scrap the trials and let's get the vax-proof ball rolling now, nation.
Simian Lane
more fantastic plans from the control freaks
sakurasuki
For now just a trial, next thing you know it will be required for everything, for shopping jobs, schools, public service and others.
thepersoniamnow
Hopefully it isn’t required as that would add more control methods that won’t be relinquished easy.
Mr Kipling
It won't make a great deal of difference but at least its another step towards marginalizing the illogical anti-vaccine crowd. So I'm all for it.
No jab....no job.
No jab.... no flight.
No jab... no beer? Great!
Burning Bush
Tyrants can take away our trinkets, but they can't have our dignity.
No matter how hard you try, you aren't getting access to my body.
Good
It would expedite things if we just got a chip implanted in us at the time of our vaccination.
GdTokyo
BB, that would imply you had any in the first place.
I am with the rational majority who would prefer to know we are safe and that our fellow attendees are not some selfish conspiracy whack jobs.
zichi
Burning Bush
Your body your right. Our right not to have unvaccinated people sitting next to us n the beer hall. People have to live by their decisions.
Ken
@burning bush
I bet you’d give them access to your body if you presented to the emergency room unable to breathe after catching COVID.