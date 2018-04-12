Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan has been irked by Chinese boats near disputed waters Photo: JAPAN COAST GUARD/AFP
national

Japan to bolster patrols near disputed isles

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan will beef up airborne patrols of disputed islands in the East China Sea, an official said Friday, in response to increased Chinese activity in the area.

New crew members will operate two extra jets that will be deployed in the next 12 months to strengthen patrols around the Senkaku Islands, according to a spokesman from the Japan Coast Guard.

"We'll boost our aviation crew by bringing in 60 more members," the spokesman told AFP.

Japan will deploy two Falcon 2000LXS jets this fiscal year and one more plane next year to allow a "24-hour patrol system" to monitor the disputed islands, known in China as the Diaoyus.

The move comes after Japan spotted a Chinese nuclear-powered submarine in disputed waters early this year.

The uninhabited islets are at the centre of a festering row between Tokyo and Beijing, which is also involved in a widening dispute with several Southeast Asian countries over islands in the South China Sea.

The Japanese government has long complained about China's routine dispatch of coast guard ships to waters surrounding the islands.

Relations between Japan and China deteriorated in 2012 when Tokyo "nationalised" some of the islets.

Since then, the two top Asian economies have taken gradual steps to mend fences but relations remain tense.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Fall Off the Beaten Path: A Weekend Getaway to Sakunami Onsen

GaijinPot Blog

Food and Drink

Dog Cafe Living Room

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

First Class Free

Club 360

Health & Beauty

5 English-Friendly Yoga Studios In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free All-You-Can-Drink Wine with Your Lunch Buffet

Tavola36

Food and Drink

Menbakaichidai Fire Ramen

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Longrain

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

April Fools: How to Talk About Big or Little Lies in Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Wabi-Sabi: The Japanese Philosophy Of Embracing Imperfectionism

Savvy Tokyo

Organic Lifestyle

SHELLISTA – From the Sea to Your Home

Insight Japan Today