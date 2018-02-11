"Japan to boost safety of shelters for the needy following fires"

The charred exterior of a welfare facility is pictured in Sapporo on Feb 1.

The Japanese government has approved a bill to boost the safety of shelters for the needy following a slew of deadly fires at such facilities across the country.

The government aims to have the bill enacted in the current Diet session and bolster fire protection measures at the shelters, such as the securing of evacuation routes, from fiscal 2020.

The move followed a blaze in late January in Sapporo, Hokkaido, which killed 11 people at a decrepit lodging facility that housed impoverished elderly and disabled people.

Similar incidents occurred at an apartment accommodating the needy and mentally disabled in Akita Prefecture in northeastern Japan last August, where five were killed, and at a lodging facility housing elderly welfare recipients in Kawasaki near Tokyo in May 2015, resulting in 11 deaths.

Free or low-cost accommodations run by nonprofit organizations are offering services for many old or sick welfare recipients who are often denied renting rooms operated by private companies due to fear of rent arrears.

But critics have pointed out poor safety conditions at such facilities that are often made up of a cluster of small rooms. Facility operators are reluctant to spend too much money on equipment because it will lead them to charge higher rents.

Some of those facilities have effectively become businesses exploiting impoverished residents for welfare payments they receive.

As of June 2015, some 15,000 people lived in around 530 free or low-cost lodging facilities registered with local governments in Japan.

Currently such facilities are recommended to set up evacuation exits, install fire extinguishers and secure at least 7.43 square meters in space for individual rooms, but these guidelines are not enforceable.

The envisioned revision of the law on social welfare will set minimum standards for fire protection measures and if the facilities fail to meet them, municipal governments can issue orders to improve the situation.

Meanwhile, the government has also approved a separate bill to prevent isolation of shelter residents through newly established programs to send NPO staffers to offer consultations to them and check on their records of hospital visits and taking medication.

Additionally, the government eyes expanding measures to fight child poverty by offering one-off payments when children in households on welfare enter universities.

Public study support programs currently targeting elementary and junior high school students in financially struggling households will be offered to a wider range of children including those who dropped out of high school or did not have schooling after graduating from junior high school.

Japan's child poverty rate stood at 13.9 percent in 2015, higher than the average among industrialized countries. Especially, the poverty rate among single-parent households was as high as 50.8 percent.

