Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan to bring forward COVID booster shots wherever possible

3 Comments
TOKYO

Japan will shorten the current eight-month interval between the second and third COVID-19 vaccine shots "wherever possible," amid growing concerns about the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant, a senior government official said Sunday.

Speaking on a Fuji TV program, Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Seiji Kihara said the government is working with local governments to shorten the interval to at least six months "based on their capacity," with Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine eyed for approval for use as a booster.

The central government had initially set an interval of at least eight months for the booster shot but later shortened it to six months in exceptional cases. But it later again revised the policy to "eight months in principle," causing confusion among local governments.

Japan last Wednesday began administering third doses of the vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE to health care professionals who received their second shot at least eight months ago.

The Pfizer vaccine is currently the only one to receive approval as a booster in Japan. However, the government has said the booster vaccine can be a different brand from the previous two shots administered.

Kihara said the COVID-19 vaccine by Moderna may also be used for booster shots and mixing-and-matching if approved.

"We are bringing forward booster shots based on the assumption that the vaccines are effective against the Omicron strain. We expect that there will be some elderly who want to quickly get their vaccine booster with Moderna," a government source said.

Health minister Shigeyuki Goto said on an NHK TV program that there "are no problems with supply" and stressed that the government "would consider how to administer the shots in order to avoid confusion."

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

3 Comments
Login to comment

What we’ve learned: If you rapidly vaccinate virtually everyone eligible, you save lives, you reduce stress on your medical facilities, and you curtail the negative impact on your economy.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

No!

Lets follow the science first…

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Eight months was too long in the first place, but “wherever possible” is not good enough.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s Best Winter Illuminations 2021-2022

Savvy Tokyo

School Events

2021 Winter Events at Laurus International School

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #157: Back To Office Blues

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Exploring Japan through kid’s games

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #158: Potato Snacks Shrink in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Foreign Culture Theme Parks In Japan You Must Visit

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Celebrate Motherhood and New Life with Kimono Maternity and Newborn Photography

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Ho, Ho, Hotei: The Japanese Santa Claus

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 47

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

What It’s Like Working in an Izakaya in Hokkaido 

GaijinPot Blog

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: ‘Are Our Relationships Okay?’

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Nov. 29-Dec. 5

Savvy Tokyo