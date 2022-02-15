Japan to buy additional 10 million COVID vaccine shots from Pfizer

Japan has agreed with Pfizer Inc to purchase an additional 10 million COVID-19 vaccine doses by March, the health ministry said, as the county trails other developed economies in its rollout of booster shots.
The additional shots will add to the 120 million doses Japan already agreed to procure from the U.S. pharmaceutical giant for this year.
"The government will continue to negotiate with vaccine makers to ensure steady progress on speeding up administering booster shots," Shigeyuki Goto, minister of health, labor and welfare, told reporters on Monday.
The deal came as Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has pledged to administer a million booster shots per day to mitigate the delay in the rollout.
The government has opened mass vaccination centers in Tokyo and Osaka, operated by the Self-Defense Forces, to speed up its efforts.
The percentage of people in Japan who have had their third jab stood at 7.9 percent as of Thursday, according to government data, far behind Britain, France, and Germany, where over 50 percent of the population has had a booster shot.
Besides Pfizer's vaccine, Japan has agreed to buy 93 million shots and 150 million shots this year from U.S.-based drug companies Moderna Inc and Novavax Inc, respectively.© KYODO
Wobot
The virus will have gone by then
Hello there
Cha ching!
Ingvar
For the people taking the 5th or 6th shots, hoping after that it will work.
virusrex
As long as whole countries remain with poor vaccination new variants that can prolong the pandemic are a real possibility. Omicron has demonstrated an ability to produce reinfections, this may be exacerbated for the possible next variants. Procuring vaccines that can prevent lots of unnecessary deaths is well justified, but even more is to contribute to the vaccination in all countries so the risk of variants is decreased.
CommodoreFlag
Not sure if the numbers add up for this. I know there's a lot at play in these deals but the amount of people who will have caught omicron by the time these are rolled out surely means that there'll be far less uptake of boosters in the future.
Happy Day
Quit wasting taxpayer money. Someone check Kishidas bank accounts.
Zoroto
Is the amount of vaccines the problem or the inept distribution?
garypen
The latter probably plays the biggest part. As for the former, it's the lack of Pfizer vaccines that is an issue, not the amount of vaccines in general.
I would guess that the J-gov loaded up on Takeda/Moderna because of Takeda being a JP company. But, the majority of the public got their first two shots of Pfizer. And, Moderna is said to have more severe side effects than Pfizer. (It certainly did for me.) Plus, let's not forget the quality control issue that affected Moderna vaccines manufactured in Spain that were discovered in Japan.
All of those factors combined has kept demand for Moderna low, and Pfizer high. Thankfully, the gov seems to be responding to public demand, which is a welcome change.