Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Gov't orders check of concrete walls after Osaka quake deaths

1 Comment
By Mari Yamaguchi
TOKYO

The government has ordered an emergency inspection of cinder-block walls at schools nationwide, a day after an earthquake in Osaka killed four people, two of whom were crushed by falling walls.

The magnitude 6.1 earthquake that struck Osaka during Monday's morning rush hour injured more than 370 people in the region, according to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency. The quake also damaged many buildings and disrupted traffic.

The death of 9-year-old Rina Miyake just outside her school in Takatsuki city has sparked concerns about cinder-block walls and prompted authorities to call for safety checks. An 80-year-old man, who was on his way to volunteer in a neighborhood watch while schoolchildren walked to school, also was killed by a collapsing wall.

Education Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi told reporters Tuesday he was ordering all public elementary and junior high schools to "urgently" inspect their walls. Minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transport Keiichi Ishii said he planned to raise awareness of the potential risks of cinder-block walls among private property owners as well.

Concrete walls made of stacked cinder-blocks are a known risk in earthquakes but the danger has been largely ignored even though the current building codes call for walls built before 1981 to be upgraded. Japan introduced stricter quake-resistant standards in 1981 after cinder-block walls caused deaths and injuries in a 1978 quake.

Japanese schools have largely upgraded the safety of classrooms and other buildings to meet current anti-quake standards, but many of the old cinder-block walls have been left untouched. Past local government surveys in school neighborhoods have found most walls lack additional safety reinforcement.

Officials in Takatsuki city have acknowledged that the wall at the municipal-run school that broke and killed the girl exceeded the legal height limit of 2.2 meters (about 7 feet). On Tuesday, police investigated the site and city officials on suspicion of professional negligence.

Elsewhere in Takatsuki and the other hardest hit areas, relief workers and residents worked to return life to normal. Many homes remained without safe drinking water or gas Tuesday.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

Once again, AFTER the fact! These are public buildings, and by law, they are supposed to be checked annually. I participated in an inspection of my daughters elementary school when I was in the PTA, and learned about it then, over 25 years ago!

There was obviously negligence on someone's part for not getting it done, and while no one is going to step forward and take responsibility, someone should be losing a hell of a lot of sleep for not doing their job!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Anime and Manga

Anata no Warehouse

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

Pana Chocolate: The Ultimate Guilt-Free Treat Lands In Japan (At Last)

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 23-24

Savvy Tokyo

Visa Basics: Instructor Versus Specialist in Humanities and International Services

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Japanese Elementary School Event Schedule

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free All-You-Can-Drink Wine with Your Lunch Buffet

Tavola36

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 25

GaijinPot Blog

LGBT

Kansai Rainbow Festa

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

Offer

Free Laser Hair Removal

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

Offer

Get a free drink close to Namba Station!

BARKT