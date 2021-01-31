Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan to clarify copyright rules to prevent cosplay violations

0 Comments
TOKYO

The Japanese government is planning to review copyright rules to prevent possible legal violations by costume role players, as the number of people dressing up as animation and game characters continues to grow.

While wearing a character costume does not infringe copyright, a violation could occur if an individual is paid to do so, such as to make an appearance at an event.

Shinji Inoue, minister in charge of the "Cool Japan" strategy for the promotion of Japanese pop culture overseas, said the government plans to review commercial copyright rules regarding fair use by the end of the fiscal year in March.

"To further promote 'cosplay' culture, it is important to have an environment in which people can feel safe and enjoy themselves," Inoue said.

The government is not planning to revise the copyright law as it fears stricter regulations would drive people away from cosplay. Instead, it plans to share specific examples of situations in which cosplayers may be asked to pay for copyright to enhance awareness.

The government has already heard from creators as well as cosplayers, including Enako, who has been appointed the government's Cool Japan ambassador on the issue.

Some cosplayers have pointed to the need for a framework to enable them to contact copyright holders to secure permission.

Taro Yamada, a member of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's Research Commission on Intellectual Property Strategy, has proposed creating a database to allow people to easily identify copyright holders.

"We need a framework to protect both (creators and cosplayers)," Yamada said.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #116: Pui Pui Molcar Driving Twitter Wild

GaijinPot Blog

Fashion

Shoe Shopping in Japan: The Size Conundrum

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For January 25-31

Savvy Tokyo

Nagano

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #115: Standardized University Entrance Exam Kanji Trap

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Manage Your Weight and Promote Health with Oolong Tea

Savvy Tokyo

The Coronavirus and English Teacher Recruiting in Japan for 2021: Your Questions Answered

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

How To Cope With The Shock Of Being An Outsider In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 4

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 3

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Sticking To Your Goals With A Vision Board

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Recycling Clothes in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo