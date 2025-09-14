Japan to close education centers in Russia amid strained ties

The Japanese government has decided to close all its Tokyo-funded education centers in Russia, citing deteriorating relations amid Moscow's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said a comprehensive decision was made that the six centers, which were seen as a symbol of bilateral friendship, have "fulfilled their historical role." They are being closed "in light of significant changes in the situation in Russia and on Japan-Russia relations," he said.

Established between 1994 and 2001, the Japan Centers were intended to contribute to strengthening Japan-Russia relations through activities such as Japanese language courses, training programs and support for businesses.

The decision to close them comes after Russia in January terminated the enforcement of memorandums concerning their operation, a move the Japanese government said was "unacceptable" at the time.

Hayashi said Russia's "unilateral decision" had been an "important consideration" in the closures. He said Japan notified Russia of its decision via diplomatic channels, in which it reiterated its regret over the terminations and the Russian government's "handling" of the issue.

He also said that Russian authorities had twice conducted on-site inspections at the Japan Center in Vladivostok in the Russian Far East in July and August.

The Japanese government is "working to ensure proper management of the situation," Hayashi said, and called on the Russian side to "secure the physical safety" of staff at the closing centers.

Japan, in lockstep with its Group of Seven peers and other Western countries, has imposed economic sanctions on Russia since it launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

